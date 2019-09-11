MAN - It's shaping up to be a special season for the Man High School football team.
The Hillbillies are 2-0 with a pair of blowout wins.
And with a bunch of winnable games ahead Man could quite possibly be headed to a Class AA playoff berth.
It's only two games into the season, however, but Man has to be feeling good. After destroying county rival Logan, 62-8, in Week 1, the Billies went to Mount View last week and torched the Class A Mount View Golden Knights, 48-7, at Welch.
Man looks to go 3-0 on the season as the Billies are scheduled to travel to Clearfork to take on the Westside Renegades (0-2) on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Man coach Harvey Arms said his team is playing well but acknowledges that something special could be brewing this season.
"We play one game at a time and we've got better each game," Arms said. "The kids keep improving but hope that this continues for the rest of the season and have a chance at a real special situation here."
Westside lost 44-14 at county rival Wyoming East last Friday night in the battle for the Golden Shovel. The Renegades lost 44-20 at home to Liberty Raleigh in Week 1.
The Renegades fell behind Wyoming East 36-0 at halftime last week and never really were in the game the rest of the way,
Westside Coach Herbie Halsey said Renegade miscues were a big part of the Warriors' start.
"We had a couple of turnovers early and a couple of dropped passes in the first quarter," Halsey told the Coal Valley News. "But overall we never did lay down."
Westside didn't score until the fourth quarter when Jacob Barlow broke the shutout with a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter. It was his first career touchdown. He finished with 64 yards on nine carries.
Isaac Mosley had one carry for 80 yards in the game and also had four catches for 56 yards. QB Brandon Goode was 12 of 26 passing for 99 yards. Spencer Keeney was 3 of 9 for 30 yards. Ethan Blackburn added four catches for 32 yards.
"It looks like they like to throw the ball a lot," Arms said. "But they've given up a lot of points also. We always expect another tough game. We're playing well and we figure that everybody is going to be up for us and would like to knock us off. So we expect that we're going to have another tough game."
Man's defense stepped up last week, holding Mount View to only 91 yards of total offense. The Golden Knights had only seven net yards on the ground.
"That's outstanding," Arms said. "We threw them for a lot of losses. They had a lot of negative yardage because our defense really played so well. They couldn't throw the ball on us either. We pretty much smothered their offense."
Despite having only 31 players on the roster, Man's team depth and versatility is showing. It seems that just about everyone is contributing.
"When you say the word depth it's kind of strange because we only have 31 players but we have a lot of guys that can play a lot of different positions," Arms said. "That's really been helpful to us that we have kids with a lot of skills and can play more that on position. That gives us depth in a way in that we don't really have a lot of players."
Arms said he wished he had about 10 player players on the roster.
"You always want to be in the 40s," he said. "But with the players that we have they have really done and outstanding job. We hope that we continue to get better through the season."
Man leads 11-6 in the all-time series with Westside dating back to 2002. The Billies have won three out of the last four meetings including last year's 36-6 victory.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Man vs. Westside Football Series
(Man leads 11-6):
2018: Man 36, Westside 6
2017: Westside 25, Man 0
2016: Man 27, Westside 14
2015: Man 27, Westside 24
2014: Westside 28, Man 22
2013: Man 22, Westside 14
2012: Westside 44, Man 20
2011: Westside 33, Man 6
2010: Man 28, Westside 8
2009: Man 20, Westside 14
2008: Man 28, Westside 20
2007: Westside 10, Man 6
2006: Man 28, Westside 0
2005: Man 18, Westside 6
2004: Westside 22, Man 8
2003: Man 20, Westside 14
2002: Man 21, Westside 16