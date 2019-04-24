Softball seniors honored 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Submitted photo Senior members of the Logan High School softball team were honored last week during Senior Day. Pictured, from left, Hannah Davis, Phoebe Dean and Katie Fleming. Logan lost the game, 10-3, to Winfield. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Addcomment Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Recent Obituaries Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView