HD Media
NORFOLK, Va. - Will Morgan's solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning led Old Dominion University past Marshall University 6-5 in a Conference USA baseball game Friday night at the Bud Metheny Complex.
Vinnie Pasquantino homered twice for the ODU Monarchs (30-18, 12-13 C-USA).
Marshall put the game into extra innings tied 5-5 with three runs in the ninth. Tucker Linder delivered a two-run single and Elvis Peralta had an RBI double.
Shane Hanon and Raul Cabrera also drove in runs for Marshall.
The Thundering Herd (24-24, 11-13) and Monarchs play again at 6 p.m. Saturday.