Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.