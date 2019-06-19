Scoreboard

High School Football

2019 Southern West Virginia

High School Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29

Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Tug Valley at Hurley, Virginia, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Clay County at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Valley at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Fairland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East -- OPEN DATE

Saturday, Aug. 31

Mingo Central at Pikeville, Kentucky (Pike County Bowl), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Tug Valley at Hannan, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Richwood at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Paden City at Van, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Sept. 20

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Man at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Scott -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Sept. 27

Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Ravenswood at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Van -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 4

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Pike Central, Kentucky at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at River View, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Trail at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at East Carter, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 11

Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Shady Spring at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia -- OPEN DATE

Sherman at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 18

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Tug Valley at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Westside -- OPEN DATE

Logan -- OPEN DATE

Sherman -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 25

Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Richwood at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Hannan at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Pikeview at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount View at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 1

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at South Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Phelps, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Man -- OPEN DATE

Saturday, November 2

Clarksburg Notre Dame at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.

Friday, November 8

Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Hannan, 7:30 p.m.

Tug Valley -- OPEN DATE

Pro baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 43 30 .589 -

Philadelphia 39 32 .549 3

New York 34 38 .472 81/2

Washington 33 38 .465 9

Miami 25 45 .357 161/2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 32 .556 -

Chicago 39 32 .549 1/2

St. Louis 37 34 .521 21/2

Cincinnati 32 38 .457 7

Pittsburgh 32 39 .451 71/2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 48 25 .658 -

Arizona 38 35 .521 10

Colorado 37 34 .521 10

San Diego 36 37 .493 12

San Francisco 31 39 .443 151/2

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 0

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 44 27 .620 -

Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 11/2

Boston 40 34 .541 51/2

Toronto 26 46 .361 181/2

Baltimore 21 51 .292 231/2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 47 24 .662 -

Cleveland 37 34 .521 10

Chicago 34 36 .486 121/2

Detroit 25 43 .368 201/2

Kansas City 24 48 .333 231/2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 48 25 .658 -

Texas 39 33 .542 81/2

Oakland 37 36 .507 11

Los Angeles 36 37 .493 12

Seattle 31 45 .408 181/2

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Pro soccer

2019 Women's World Cup Glance

All Times EDT

FIRST ROUND

GROUP A

W L T GF GA Pts

x-France 3 0 0 7 1 9

x-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6

Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3

South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Friday, June 7

At Paris

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8

At Reims, France

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12

At Grenoble, France

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

At Nice, France

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17

At Rennes, France

France 1, Nigeria 0

At Reims, France

Norway 2, South Korea 1

GROUP B

W L T GF GA Pts

x-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9

x-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4

x-China 1 1 1 1 1 4

South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Saturday, June 8

At Rennes, France

Germany 1, China 0

At Le Havre, France

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12

At Valenciennes, France

Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13

At Paris

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17

At Montpellier, France

Germany 4, South Africa 0

At Le Havre, France

China 0, Spain 0

GROUP C

W L T GF GA Pts

x-Italy 2 0 0 7 1 6

Brazil 1 1 0 5 3 3

Australia 1 1 0 4 4 3

Jamaica 0 2 0 0 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9

At Valenciennes, France

Italy 2, Australia 1

At Grenoble, France

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13

At Montpellier, France

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14

At Reims, France

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18

At Grenoble, France

Australia vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.

At Valenciennes, France

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m.

GROUP D

W L T GF GA Pts

x-England 2 0 0 3 1 6

x-Japan 1 0 1 2 1 4

Argentina 0 1 1 0 1 1

Scotland 0 2 0 2 4 0

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9

At Nice, France

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10

At Paris

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14

At Rennes, France

Japan 2, Scotland 1

At Le Havre, France

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19

At Nice, France

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Paris

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.

GROUP E

W L T GF GA Pts

x-Netherlands 2 0 0 4 1 6

x-Canada 2 0 0 3 0 6

Cameroon 0 2 0 1 4 0

New Zealand 0 2 0 0 3 0

x-advanced to second round

Monday, June 10

At Montpellier, France

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11

At Le Havre, France

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15

At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

At Grenoble, France

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20

At Reims, France

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon

GROUP F

W L T GF GA Pts

x-United States 2 0 0 16 0 6

x-Sweden 2 0 0 7 1 6

Chile 0 2 0 0 5 0

Thailand 0 2 0 1 18 0

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, June 11

At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Chile 0

At Reims, France

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16

At Nice, France

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

At Paris

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20

At Le Havre, France

Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m.

At Rennes, France

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, June 22

At Grenoble, France

Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Nice, France

Norway vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

At Valenciennes, France

Group D winner vs. Group B, E or F third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 24

At Reims, France

Spain vs. Group F winner, Noon

At Paris

Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

At Montpellier, France

Group C winner vs. Group A, B or F third place, Noon

At Rennes, France

Group E winner vs. Group D second place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, June 27

At Le Havre, France

Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 28

At Paris

Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

At Valenciennes, France

Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 9 a.m.

At Rennes, France

Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 12:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 2

At Lyon, France

Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

At Lyon, France

Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 3 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, July 6

At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, July 7

At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

College baseball

NCAA College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

All Times EDT

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Saturday, June 15

Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

Florida State 1, Arkansas 0

Sunday, June 16

Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4

Monday, June 17

Game 5 - Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4

Game 6 - Michigan (46-20) vs. Florida State (42-21), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18

Game 7 - Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 2 p.m.

Game 8 - Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi State (52-13), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Game 10 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Game 11 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

x-Game 13 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 14 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 24: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 26: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy Cup Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 10 - x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)

Thursday, Feb. 14 - x-Duel 1 at Daytona (Kevin Harvick)

Thursday, Feb. 14 - x_Duel 2 at Daytona (Joey Logano)

Sunday, Feb. 17 - Daytona 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Sunday, Feb. 24 - Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)

Sunday, March 3 - Pennzoil 400 (Joey Logano)

Sunday, March 10 - TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)

Sunday, March 17 - Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)

Sunday, March 24 - STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)

Sunday, March 31 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Sunday, April 7 - Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 13 - Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)

Sunday, April 28 - Geico 500 (Chase Elliott)

Monday, May 6 - Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)

Saturday, May 11 - Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)

Saturday, May 18 - x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)

Saturday, May 18 - x-Monster Energy All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

Sunday, May 26 - Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr.)

Sunday, June 2 - Pocono 400 (Kyle Busch)

Monday, June 10 - FireKeepers Casino 400 (Joey Logano)

Sunday, June 23 - Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

Sunday, June 30 - Camping World 400, Joliet, Ill.

Saturday, July 6 - Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saturday, July 13 - Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

Sunday, July 21 - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Sunday, July 28 - Gander RV 400, Long Pond, Pa.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sunday, Aug. 11 - Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Saturday, Aug. 17 - Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sunday, Sept. 1 - Bogangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sunday, Sept. 8 - Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis

Sunday, Sept. 15 - South Point 400, Las Vegas

Saturday, Sept. 21 - Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sunday, Sept. 29 - Bank of American ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 6 - MENCS race, Dover, Del.

Sunday, Oct. 13 - 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Sunday, Nov. 3 - AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, Nov. 10 - MENCS race, Avondale, Ariz.

Sunday, Nov. 17 - Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.

x-non-points race

NASCAR XFINITY Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 16 - NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 - Rinnai 250 (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 - Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 - iK9 Service Dog 200 (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 16 - Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 - My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 - Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 - ToyotaCare 250 (Cole Custer)

Saturday, April 27 - MoneyLion 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, May 4 - Allied Steel Buildings 200 (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, May 25 - Alsco 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, June 1 - Pocono Green 250 (Cole Custer)

Saturday, June 8 - LTi Printing 250 (Tyler Reddick)

Sunday, June 16 - CircuitCity.com 250 (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, June 29 - Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

Friday, July 5 - Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Friday, July 12 - Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 20 - Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Saturday, July 27 - U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Saturday, Aug. 10 - B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16 - Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Aug. 24 - NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, Aug. 31 - Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 - Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Saturday, Sept. 14 - D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 - GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 - Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 - NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

