Scoreboard
High School Football
2019 Southern West Virginia
High School Football Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29
Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Tug Valley at Hurley, Virginia, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Clay County at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Valley at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Fairland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East -- OPEN DATE
Saturday, Aug. 31
Mingo Central at Pikeville, Kentucky (Pike County Bowl), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Tug Valley at Hannan, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Richwood at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Paden City at Van, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Sept. 20
Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
Man at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Scott -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Sept. 27
Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
River View at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Ravenswood at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Van -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 4
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Pike Central, Kentucky at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at River View, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at East Carter, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 11
Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Shady Spring at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia -- OPEN DATE
Sherman at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 18
Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Tug Valley at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Westside -- OPEN DATE
Logan -- OPEN DATE
Sherman -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 25
Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Hannan at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Pikeview at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
River View at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount View at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 1
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at South Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Phelps, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Man -- OPEN DATE
Saturday, November 2
Clarksburg Notre Dame at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.
Friday, November 8
Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Hannan, 7:30 p.m.
Tug Valley -- OPEN DATE
Pro baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 30 .589 -
Philadelphia 39 32 .549 3
New York 34 38 .472 81/2
Washington 33 38 .465 9
Miami 25 45 .357 161/2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 -
Chicago 39 32 .549 1/2
St. Louis 37 34 .521 21/2
Cincinnati 32 38 .457 7
Pittsburgh 32 39 .451 71/2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 48 25 .658 -
Arizona 38 35 .521 10
Colorado 37 34 .521 10
San Diego 36 37 .493 12
San Francisco 31 39 .443 151/2
___
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 0
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 44 27 .620 -
Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 11/2
Boston 40 34 .541 51/2
Toronto 26 46 .361 181/2
Baltimore 21 51 .292 231/2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 24 .662 -
Cleveland 37 34 .521 10
Chicago 34 36 .486 121/2
Detroit 25 43 .368 201/2
Kansas City 24 48 .333 231/2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 25 .658 -
Texas 39 33 .542 81/2
Oakland 37 36 .507 11
Los Angeles 36 37 .493 12
Seattle 31 45 .408 181/2
___
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 2, Minnesota 0
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Pro soccer
2019 Women's World Cup Glance
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
GROUP A
W L T GF GA Pts
x-France 3 0 0 7 1 9
x-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6
Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3
South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0
x-advanced to second round
Friday, June 7
At Paris
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
At Reims, France
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
At Grenoble, France
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
At Nice, France
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
At Rennes, France
France 1, Nigeria 0
At Reims, France
Norway 2, South Korea 1
GROUP B
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9
x-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4
x-China 1 1 1 1 1 4
South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0
x-advanced to second round
Saturday, June 8
At Rennes, France
Germany 1, China 0
At Le Havre, France
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
At Valenciennes, France
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
At Paris
China 1, South Africa 0
Monday, June 17
At Montpellier, France
Germany 4, South Africa 0
At Le Havre, France
China 0, Spain 0
GROUP C
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Italy 2 0 0 7 1 6
Brazil 1 1 0 5 3 3
Australia 1 1 0 4 4 3
Jamaica 0 2 0 0 8 0
x-advanced to second round
Sunday, June 9
At Valenciennes, France
Italy 2, Australia 1
At Grenoble, France
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
At Montpellier, France
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, June 14
At Reims, France
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
Tuesday, June 18
At Grenoble, France
Australia vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.
At Valenciennes, France
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m.
GROUP D
W L T GF GA Pts
x-England 2 0 0 3 1 6
x-Japan 1 0 1 2 1 4
Argentina 0 1 1 0 1 1
Scotland 0 2 0 2 4 0
x-advanced to second round
Sunday, June 9
At Nice, France
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
At Paris
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
At Rennes, France
Japan 2, Scotland 1
At Le Havre, France
England 1, Argentina 0
Wednesday, June 19
At Nice, France
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m.
At Paris
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.
GROUP E
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Netherlands 2 0 0 4 1 6
x-Canada 2 0 0 3 0 6
Cameroon 0 2 0 1 4 0
New Zealand 0 2 0 0 3 0
x-advanced to second round
Monday, June 10
At Montpellier, France
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
At Le Havre, France
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
At Valenciennes, France
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
At Grenoble, France
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Thursday, June 20
At Reims, France
Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon
At Montpellier, France
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon
GROUP F
W L T GF GA Pts
x-United States 2 0 0 16 0 6
x-Sweden 2 0 0 7 1 6
Chile 0 2 0 0 5 0
Thailand 0 2 0 1 18 0
x-advanced to second round
Tuesday, June 11
At Rennes, France
Sweden 2, Chile 0
At Reims, France
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
At Nice, France
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
At Paris
United States 3, Chile 0
Thursday, June 20
At Le Havre, France
Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m.
At Rennes, France
Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 22
At Grenoble, France
Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 11:30 a.m.
At Nice, France
Norway vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
At Valenciennes, France
Group D winner vs. Group B, E or F third place, 11:30 a.m.
At Le Havre, France
France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 24
At Reims, France
Spain vs. Group F winner, Noon
At Paris
Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25
At Montpellier, France
Group C winner vs. Group A, B or F third place, Noon
At Rennes, France
Group E winner vs. Group D second place, 3 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, June 27
At Le Havre, France
Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 3 p.m.
Friday, June 28
At Paris
Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
At Valenciennes, France
Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 9 a.m.
At Rennes, France
Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 12:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 2
At Lyon, France
Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
At Lyon, France
Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 3 p.m.
THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Nice, France
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Lyon, France
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
College baseball
NCAA College World Series
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
All Times EDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Saturday, June 15
Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3
Florida State 1, Arkansas 0
Sunday, June 16
Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1
Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4
Monday, June 17
Game 5 - Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4
Game 6 - Michigan (46-20) vs. Florida State (42-21), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18
Game 7 - Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 2 p.m.
Game 8 - Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi State (52-13), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Game 10 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Game 11 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 12 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
x-Game 13 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 14 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 24: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 26: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy Cup Schedule
Sunday, Feb. 10 - x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)
Thursday, Feb. 14 - x-Duel 1 at Daytona (Kevin Harvick)
Thursday, Feb. 14 - x_Duel 2 at Daytona (Joey Logano)
Sunday, Feb. 17 - Daytona 500 (Denny Hamlin)
Sunday, Feb. 24 - Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)
Sunday, March 3 - Pennzoil 400 (Joey Logano)
Sunday, March 10 - TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)
Sunday, March 17 - Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)
Sunday, March 24 - STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)
Sunday, March 31 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)
Sunday, April 7 - Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, April 13 - Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)
Sunday, April 28 - Geico 500 (Chase Elliott)
Monday, May 6 - Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)
Saturday, May 11 - Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)
Saturday, May 18 - x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)
Saturday, May 18 - x-Monster Energy All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)
Sunday, May 26 - Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr.)
Sunday, June 2 - Pocono 400 (Kyle Busch)
Monday, June 10 - FireKeepers Casino 400 (Joey Logano)
Sunday, June 23 - Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
Sunday, June 30 - Camping World 400, Joliet, Ill.
Saturday, July 6 - Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Saturday, July 13 - Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.
Sunday, July 21 - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
Sunday, July 28 - Gander RV 400, Long Pond, Pa.
Sunday, Aug. 4 - Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sunday, Aug. 11 - Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Saturday, Aug. 17 - Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sunday, Sept. 1 - Bogangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sunday, Sept. 8 - Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis
Sunday, Sept. 15 - South Point 400, Las Vegas
Saturday, Sept. 21 - Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sunday, Sept. 29 - Bank of American ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Sunday, Oct. 6 - MENCS race, Dover, Del.
Sunday, Oct. 13 - 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.
Sunday, Oct. 20 - Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Sunday, Oct. 27 - First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
Sunday, Nov. 3 - AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Sunday, Nov. 10 - MENCS race, Avondale, Ariz.
Sunday, Nov. 17 - Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.
x-non-points race
NASCAR XFINITY Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 16 - NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Michael Annett)
Saturday, Feb. 23 - Rinnai 250 (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, March 2 - Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, March 9 - iK9 Service Dog 200 (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, March 16 - Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)
Saturday, March 30 - My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, April 6 - Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)
Friday, April 12 - ToyotaCare 250 (Cole Custer)
Saturday, April 27 - MoneyLion 300 (Tyler Reddick)
Saturday, May 4 - Allied Steel Buildings 200 (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, May 25 - Alsco 300 (Tyler Reddick)
Saturday, June 1 - Pocono Green 250 (Cole Custer)
Saturday, June 8 - LTi Printing 250 (Tyler Reddick)
Sunday, June 16 - CircuitCity.com 250 (Christopher Bell)
Saturday, June 29 - Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.
Friday, July 5 - Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Friday, July 12 - Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.
Saturday, July 20 - Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.
Saturday, July 27 - U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa
Saturday, Aug. 3 - Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Saturday, Aug. 10 - B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Friday, Aug. 16 - Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Saturday, Aug. 24 - NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Saturday, Aug. 31 - Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.
Saturday, Sept. 7 - Indiana 250, Indianapolis
Saturday, Sept. 14 - D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas
Friday, Sept. 20 - GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.
Saturday, Sept. 28 - Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.
Saturday, Oct. 5 - NXS race, Dover, Del.
Saturday, Oct. 19 - Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Saturday, Nov. 2 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Saturday, Nov. 9 - Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.
Saturday, Nov. 16 - Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.