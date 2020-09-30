Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

High School Football

2020 Southern West Virginia Area Football Master Schedule

(NOTE: Schedule subject to change)

--

Wednesday, September 30

Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

--

Friday, October 2

Logan at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Tyler Consolidated, canceled

Man at Buffalo, canceled

Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, canceled

Nitro at Logan, canceled

Mingo Central at Greenbrier East, canceled

Tug Valley at Pike Central (Ky.), canceled