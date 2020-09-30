High School Football
2020 Southern West Virginia Area Football Master Schedule
(NOTE: Schedule subject to change)
Wednesday, September 30
Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 2
Logan at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Tyler Consolidated, canceled
Man at Buffalo, canceled
Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, canceled
Nitro at Logan, canceled
Mingo Central at Greenbrier East, canceled
Tug Valley at Pike Central (Ky.), canceled