High School Football

2019 Southern West Virginia High School Football Master Schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Richwood at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Hannan at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Pikeview at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount View at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at South Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Phelps, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Hannan, 7:30 p.m.

Tug Valley — OPEN DATE

