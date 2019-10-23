High School Football
2019 Southern West Virginia High School Football Master Schedule
Friday, Oct. 25
Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Hannan at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Pikeview at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
River View at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount View at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at South Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Phelps, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Hannan, 7:30 p.m.
Tug Valley — OPEN DATE
