LOGAN - Logan High School already has Roger E. Gertz Field and Willie Akers Arena.
Over the summer, the Logan County School Board voted to rename the school's football facility Willis-Nisbet Stadium in honor of former coaches Todd and Jimmy Joe Willis and George Nisbet.
Logan played its first game at the newly named stadium on Friday as the Wildcats played Sissonville in the annual Hall of Fame Game. The Wildcats host Mingo Central on Friday night.
The stadium had been known as Logan Stadium or the Logan Football Stadium previously.
The official stadium dedication is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. during a luncheon at the Chief Logan Convention Center. The event is not open to the general public and is for the coach's family members and former athletes who play for the Willis brothers and Nisbet. The luncheon is being headed up by Doug McElwain, a 1965 Logan High School graduate.
"I've invited former football players from Logan High School that played for Todd and Jimmy Joe Sr. Willis and George Nisbet to celebrate the occasion," McElwain said. "Right now I've gotten about 80 athletes, their wives and coaches wives and children committed to attend. Athletes from nine graduating classes will be in attendance."
McElwain said several LHS Hall of Fame members and Logan County's only Kennedy Award Winner, Fred Colvard. are expected to attend. Colvard won the Kennedy Award in 1959.
"Mr. Colvard will be there as well. It will be a good event and there will be lots of stories to tell," McElwain said. "We are going to show appreciation to the widows."
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.