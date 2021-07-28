MAN — It’s still only July and the 2021-22 high school basketball is still four months away.
However, many are looking ahead in the town of Man.
Just a little more than two months ago, the Hillbillies closed out a storybook 2021 basketball season by capturing the Class A state championship, capping off a 16-2 season by defeating previously unbeaten Pendleton County, 43-36, in the Class A state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.
The season was delayed until March and didn’t finish up until May due to COVID-19 concerns.
When the basketballs are rolled out again in November for preseason practices, Man is expected to be a strong contender to make it back to the state tournament and eventually have a shot at defending its state title.
The Hillbillies will have some work to do however.
Four seniors from the state title winning squad — Peyton Adams, Ryan Cozart, Hunter Anderson and Christian Toler — have been lost to graduation.
Adams, Man’s starting point guard, played a huge role in the state championship game as he netted 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch and helped the Billies erase a four-point deficit.
The biggest loss, however, was 6-foot-7 rising senior center Austin Ball, the Class A All-State Team captain, who transferred to the Miller School in Virginia.
Ball turned in a fantastic state tournament, averaging 24 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Ball shot 53.3% from the floor and 88.9% from the foul line and averaged 19.5 points a game during the regular season.
Three starters are coming back, however, in 6-4 senior Caleb Blevins (15.1), 6-5 senior Jeremiah Harless (4.9) and 6-2 senior Jackson Tackett (9.5).
Many of Man’s key reserves will also be returning next season, so there won’t be any shortage of talent.
“We have a good core coming back,” Coach Blevins said. “We look for the point guard position to be a pretty hot commodity between James Scites and Jordan Adams. That will be a good battle between those two guys. We’ll have another spot open as well. A bunch of kids from last year will have to step up but we fell that they can do that with no problem.
“We’re hoping that some of the kids coming from the middle school with step up and come out. They are good athletes and we hope to have them for basketball. Some of those kids could push some of our kids for some playing time.”
Unfortunately for the Billies, Man was not able to participate in the three-week July practice period which was set to conclude this week across the state.
“We didn’t do anything due to the season ending so late,” Blevins said. “Two or three kids would be gone this week, two or three kids were on vacation the next week and we just could not get everyone on the same page. Some other kids just started to play football this season. To mix all of that in I just told everyone to enjoy the summer and we’ll be back here shortly.”
GETTING THE GUN: Blevins said Man High School now has a Gun basketball shooting machine and it should help his team tremendously.
“We have a Gun now,” Blevins said. “Logan and Chapmanville have had these for a while. It’s a good shooting drill. It spits the ball back out to you. We finally got one of those and I think that it will help these kids with their shooting tremendously. It also keeps your shooting stats. We’ve needed that for a long time. This was a very good addition to our program courtesy of the Logan County Board of Education. We want to thank them.”
SHOUT OUTS: It’s been a whirlwind two months plus since the Billies won the state basketball championship.
Blevins and the Man basketball teams have had a lot of video message shout outs from some big names.
One of those came from the NBA’s Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.
Two others came from professional wrestling legend “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair and former NFL great Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers.
Flair’s video message was the coolest for Blevins, a lifelong wrestling fan.
After Man’s state championship, Blevins donned a Ric Flair wrestling robe.
“We’ve had a lot of those shout outs,” Blevins said. “I’m a Ric Flair fan. I grew up with my grandfather watching that on TV. I later got to meet him a few times. A buddy of mine who is an alumnus here set that up for me. The Brett Favre message was amazing too.”