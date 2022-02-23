Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20220223-log-logan baseball team pic
The 2021 Class AA state champion Logan High School baseball team was honored before Wednesday’s Chapmanville at Logan basketball game. Baseball team members were given their state championship rings.

 PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner

