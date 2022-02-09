LOGAN – Led by Class AA State Player of the Year Dawson Maynard, the Logan High School baseball team had a heck of a season a year ago as the Wildcats won the Class AA state championship, their first since 2008.
With plenty of players back this spring, Logan hopes to repeat.
The 2022 season is less than two months away and the Wildcats have revealed its spring schedule.
Logan, which went 29-6 last season, is scheduled to open the new campaign on March 21 at Wayne in Cardinal Conference action.
The Wildcats then play at Winfield on March 25 and host Independence on March 26 in their home opener at Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan.
Several big games are on the schedule.
In addition to all of the usual big matchups against Cardinal Conference foes, Logan is also slated to play non-conference games against Class A county rival Man, Ripley and Class AAA Spring Valley.
The highlight of the season is Logan's spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where the Wildcats are slated to take part in the Mingo Bay Classic, April 18-22.
The almost annual trip to The Beach did not happen during the 2021 season which was altered due to COVID as the high school baseball season started roughly three weeks late and ended in late June with the state tournament.
Logan went all the way in 2021, downing North Marion 13-0 in the Class AA state championship game at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.
The Cats were a 5-4 winner over Cardinal Conference foe Herbert Hoover in the state semifinals.
Logan rolled to last year's sectional championship with wins over Chapmanville (4-0 and 9-1) and Scott (9-0).
The Wildcats then rallied in the best-of-three regional championship series with Point Pleasant, defeating the Big Blacks two games to one. Logan had lost 5-4 to Point Pleasant in Game 1, then went to Point and took Game 2 by a 7-3 score. The Wildcats then blanked the Big Blacks 10-0 in the decisive Game 3 at home.
Maynard, just a sophomore last year, had a big season for Logan, playing his first year of varsity ball after the cancelation of the 2020 season.
Maynard, a First-Team All-State pick, was captain of the Class AA team as he hit .385 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 28 RBIs, and he was 5-0 on the mound with a 1.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 39 2/3 innings.
Korbin Bostic, a senior outfielder and Logan's only returning starter from the 2019 team, was also a First-Team All-State pick last year.
Garrett Williamson and Konnor Lowe, both Honorable Mention All-State selections last year, also return, as well as a host of other Wildcats.
DALTON TAKES OHIO JOB: Former Logan High School baseball player Trent Dalton has accepted the head baseball coaching position at Aurora High School in Ohio.
"Excited to say I have accepted the head varsity position for Aurora High School. I thank God for allowing me to continue doing what I love and the path He has lead me on. None of this would be possible without Him!" Dalton said in a statement.
Aurora High School is located in Aurora, Ohio, in the northeast part of the state, roughly halfway between Cleveland and Akron.
–
2022 Logan High School
Baseball Schedule:
March 21: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
March 25: *at Winfield, TBA
March 26: Independence, 1 p.m.
March 28: *Poca, 7 p.m.
March 30: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 1: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 2: *Nitro, 1 p.m.
April 4: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 5: at Ripley, 7 p.m.
April 6: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 8: at Independence, 5:30 p.m.
April 12: *Scott, 7 p.m.
April 13: at Man, 7 p.m.
April 15: vs. TBA
April 16: vs. TBA
April 18-22: at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C., TBA
April 26: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
April 27: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 28: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
April 29: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
April 30: Spring Valley, 1 p.m.
May 2: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
May 3: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 4: Man, 7 p.m.
May 5: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
May 6: Ripley, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game