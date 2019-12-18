It was a tough season opener for the Chapmanville Regional High School boys basketball team, which lost 47-38 in overtime to Christ Church, North Carolina, on Saturday in the Battle of the Rock in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The Tigers (0-1), the two-time defending Class AA state champions, saw its 15-game winning streak come to an end with the defeat.
Chapmanville, 26-2 last season, lost a pair of games to out-of-state opponents last year but still have a winning streak of 48 games against in-state foes alive dating back to the 2016-17 season.
CRHS is riding a 29-game Cardinal Conference winning streak heading into the season.
Philip Mullins led the Tigers with 13 points in Saturday’s game. Obinna Anochil-Killen had 12 points, Andrew Shull 10 and Preston Smith three points.
Killen also had nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Brody Dalton had six rebounds and Smith had five boards. John Butler, Christ Church’s 7-foot-1 center, tossed in a game-high 18 points. He has several Division I offers from ACC and SEC schools.
The game was tied 36-36 after regulation but Christ Church was able to pull out the win with an 11-2 outburst in the extra period.
Chapmanville led 12-9 after one quarter but went down 22-20 at halftime. CRHS outscored Christ Church 11-8 in the third to go up 31-30 in the see-saw battle but a 9-5 edge by Christ Church in the fourth took the game into overtime.
The Tigers were scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night at Nitro in the Cardinal Conference opener. Chapmanville destroyed the Wildcats 107-52 in last year’s Class AA regional co-championship game at CRHS. Chapmanville is 38-1 in Cardinal Conference games going back to the 2016-17 roundball season. That year the Tigers were 12-1 with the only loss coming in a 59-56 double overtime loss to Mingo Central at home.
COUNTRY ROADS UPDATE: The schedule for the first ever Phenom Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville has been revised, CRHS coach Brad Napier said.
The three-day classic runs Dec. 19-21 at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Action begins on Dec. 19 as Tolsia plays Beth Haven Christian at 5:30 p.m. The 7 p.m. game has Tug Valley taking on Man. Then at 8:30, Beckley Prep takes on ISA Osborne, Ohio.
On Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., the Miller school from Virginia takes on the Beckley Prep IJN team, coached by former Harts and Chapmanville player Justin Dempsey.
The 6:30 game has Teays Valley squaring off with Henderson Collegiate, North Carolina. The 8 p.m. nightcap has Chapmanville playing ISA Osborne.
The classic closes on Dec. 21 with five games.
At 2:30 p.m., the Beckley Prep IJN squad plays Beth Haven.
Game 2 at 4 p.m. has Henderson Collegiate taking on Wyoming East.
The third game at 5:30 pits Man against Nitro.
Then at 7 p.m., Greater Beckley Christian squares off with Winton Wood, Ohio.
Then finale at 8:30 p.m. has Chapmanville taking on the Miller School.