CHAPMANVILLE — On Dec 10 local cheerleaders compete in the state tournament cheer competition and Samantha Mullins and her group of Chapmanville Tigers are looking forward to putting on a show in double A.
Mullins said that her group has shown a tremendous amount of dedication heading into the event.
“This year has been nothing but hard work,” said Mullins. “The amount of dedication they have is second to none. Earlier in the season we set a few goals, once we accomplished those goals, we realized we have a shot at this year’s competition.”
Mullins and her cheerleaders will not lose focus on what is ahead this weekend. The feel confident that they can compete at a high level and ultimately garner success.
“We had the normal obstacles this year, but nothing can break our determination and focus after we made the bid for the tournament,” said Mullins.
After finishing as the runner-up in the region IV competition, the Tigers will look to improve on that standing and will aim to win the state title this year.
“We have such a strong bond with each other, and the community has been extremely supportive. We get every bit of the encouragement we need,” expressed Mullins.
The competition will be held in Huntington at the Cam Henderson Center on Marshall’s campus on Dec 10. Class AA action will begin at 6 p.m.