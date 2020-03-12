HUNTINGTON — A bevy of sporting events throughout the Tri-State are postponed or canceled in effort to combat spread of the coronavirus.
In consultation with West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice suspended the rest of the girls high school state basketball tournament in Charleston after Thursday's morning session.
The boys regional tournaments also were suspended, including a pair of Logan County teams, thus putting next week's scheduled boys' state tournament on hold.
No. 1-ranked and two-time defending Class AA state champion Chapmanville was scheduled to host Winfield on Thursday night at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium.
No. 5-ranked Logan was scheduled to play at No. 6 Poca, also on Thursday evening.
The boys' state tournament had originally been scheduled to begin next Wednesday and run through Saturday.
Dolan said it will be at least early next week before the SSAC has a better feel for what it will do with the rest of its postseason schedules. He added that they had hoped to get through the girls tournament but as border states developed more cases it made sense to put the tournaments on hold.
"We didn't want to be the outlier out there and be the only one with full attendance. So we backed off," Dolan said in a press conference at the Charleston Coliseum. "We want to do everything possible to keep the tournament going."
Cabell Midland lost to University 56-43 in a Class AAA girls game Thursday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Huntington St. Joe's 5:30 p.m. Class A quarterfinal game with St. Marys was postponed.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended its state wrestling, hockey and boys and girls basketball tournaments, including Fairland's Division III, Region 11 championship boys basketball game vs. Harvest Prep in Athens on Saturday.
"The OHSAA has officially suspended the remainder of the boys state basketball tournament indefinitely," said Steve McCollum, media coordinator of the Southeast District Basketball Tournament.
When, or if, the tournaments will be made up has not been determined.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association indefinitely suspended its state boys and girls basketball tournaments. Whether the events will be rescheduled is to be determined.
"There may be a way we can eventually finish it," said Julian Tackett, commissioner of the KHSAA. "We don't have a timetable."
Other national sports leagues also put their seasons on hold, beginning with the NBA on Wednesday.
Major League Baseball's spring training games were shut down on Thursday and opening day has been delayed at least two weeks.
The NHL, Major League Soccer, NCAA men's and women's basketball have also been put on hold.
NASCAR had also announced that its next two races will take place without fans. The PGA will also go on without fans in attendance.