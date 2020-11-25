The abbreviated 2020 West Virginia high school football regular season is in the books and state statistical leaders have been released.
Gus Morrison of Ritchie County was the state scoring leader with 164 total points. Blake Hartman of Musselman was second with 158 points, while Atticus Goodson of Independence was third with 156.
Hartman and Goodson were tied for the state lead with 26 total touchdowns. Morrison and Jeremiah King of Robert C. Byrd were tied for second with 24 scores. Dalton Flowers of John Marshall was third with 23 touchdowns.
Santino Arlia of Weirton Madonna led the state with 26 touchdown passes. Grant Cochran of Princeton was next with 25 touchdowns. Gage Michael of Fairmont Senior, Keon Padmore-Johnson of Spring Mills 23 and Beau Heller of Wheeling Park were tied for third with 23 TD passes.
Ethan Parsons of Princeton and Tracy Brooks of University led the state in touchdown receptions with 11. Shaheed Jackson of Wheeling Park, Gus Morrison of Ritchie County, Sammy Bradfield of Keyser, Tyler Cox of Braxton and Tymir Ross of Berkeley Springs all had 10 TD grabs.
D.J. DeVinney of Doddridge County was the state’s top kicker as he booted six field goals on the season.
Atikilt Tamiru of Moorefield booted a 49-yard field goal vs. Hampshire, the longest kick all season.
In Logan County, Logan High School’s Jordan Hayes was the top passer as he threw for 1,169 yards and nine touchdowns. He completed 102 of 143 passes on the season for the 2-4 Wildcats.
Man High School’s Cameran Frye was the top county rusher as he rolled up 401 yards on the ground on 72 carries and five touchdowns.
Frye and Chapmanville’s Jaxson Turner led the county with five touchdowns apiece.
Logan’s Aiden Slack was the top receiver in the county with 41 catches for 534 yards and three scores.
On defense, Man’s Erick Grimmett led the county in tackles with 67.
Logan’s Caden Dotson had the most sacks among county players with 12.
Man’s Justin Grimmett and Logan’s Makiah Adams led the county with four interceptions apiece.
West Virginia football scoring leaders
Final West Virginia high school football regular season scoring leaders compiled by Doug Huff of the W.Va. Sports Writers Association:
SCORING
1. Gus Morrison, Ritchie 164
2. Blake Hartman, Musselman 158
3. Atticus Goodson, Independence 156
4. Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd 144
5. Colby Piner, Greenbrier East 140
6. Dalton Flowers, John Marshall 138
7. Noah Brown, Greenbrier West 126
8. Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen 120
9. Amir Powell, Princeton 118
10. Drae Allen, Keyser 116
10. Thomas Sessi, Madonna 116
12. Frankie Amore, Washington 112
13. Cameron Cole, Bridgeport 110
14. Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Ctrl. 102
14. Brennan Boron, St. Marys 102
14. Garrett Parsons, Wirt 102
Touchdowns: 26--Hartman, Goodson; 24--Morrison, King; 23--Flowers; 22--Piner; 20--Brown, Patterson; 19--Allen, Powell; 18--Cole, Amore.
Career Points, TDs: Hartman has scored a state record 748 points, including a record-tying 118 touchdowns, entering second round of playoffs. The old records were set by Josh Culbertson of Nitro with 714 points and 118 TDs from 2002-05.
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
1. Santino Arlia, Madonna 26
2. Grant Cochran, Princeton 25
3. Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior 23
3. Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills 23
3. Beau Heller, Wheeling Park 23
7. Trey Dunn, South Charleston 20
8. Grant Krajeski, Clay County 19
9. Gavin Root, Keyser 18
10. Brody Hall, North Marion 17
10. Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs 17
10. Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge 17
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
1. Ethan Parsons, Princeton 11
1. Tracy Brooks, University 11
3. Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park 10
3. Gus Morrison, Ritchie 10
3. Sammy Bradfield, Keyser 10
3. Tyler Cox, Braxton 10
3. Tymir Ross, Berkeley Springs 10
8. Anthony Smith, Martinsburg 9
8. Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen 9
8. Josiah Honaker, Princeton 9
8. Tariq Miller, North Marion 9
8. Ayden Redden, Meadow Bridge 9
FIELD GOALS
1. D.J. DeVinney, Doddridge 6
2. Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park 5
2. Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 5
4. Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield 4
Field Goal Distance: 49 yards--Tamiru vs. Hampshire; 47--Glass; Michael Hughes, George Washington; 44--Hayden Pack, Spring Mills; 42--Hughes; 41--Tamiru (2); 40--Haynes (2); Tamiru.