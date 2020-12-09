The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season will be looked back upon as one that as it turned out was all about just surviving from one week to the next.
Hard to remember when a Cup season got off to such a great start only to have it come to a grinding halt just a few weeks later.
Regardless of your politics, the sight of Air Force one coming down the front stretch at Daytona prior to the scheduled start of the Great American Race made for one heck of an afternoon at the track even though rain pushed the race back to Monday.
Once the green flag did wave, it was the usual 500 miles of close racing ending with another one of those Daytona finishes that has spoiled us. Denny Hamlin took the green flag that day but the wreck that took place as the cars neared the finish line which resulted in Ryan Newman going airborne and tumbling down the front stretch became “the” story of Daytona’s Speedweeks.
When he left the track in the ambulance, prayers were going up as many in attendance feared the worse only to celebrate a few days later when he walked out of the hospital holding his daughters hands.
A healthy Newman and a great week of racing had the series rolling as it headed on its Western swing and it continued with good racing at every stop on the schedule but that all came to an end at Atlanta when NASCAR had to postpone the race and like every other major sport begin scrambling to complete its season.
The sanctioning body did an unbelievable job of finishing the season as it completed a 36-race season and crowned Chase Elliott as it champion. While NASCAR did an incredible job of rescheduling races and moving race dates the one thing that it had no control over was the empty seats at each of the tracks. All NASCAR could do was to put on the race and leave the attendance policy to state and local health leaders.
It was hard at first to witness a race in front of empty stands but like everything else in 2020 it became somewhat of the norm. NASCAR and local health leaders did a great job of creating a safe environment for the competitors and all of those that it takes to put on a race. Eventually some states allowed tracks to begin having a limited number of fans in the stands.
It wasn’t the number of fans that were in attendance it was all about just seeing fans being able to once again enjoy the race day experience. Seating capacity at most tracks were in the 20-25 percent range of capacity and 2021 is now set to at least start the season under the same guidelines. Daytona International Speedway announced last week that it would indeed be having fans for all of its Speedweeks events but it would be at a reduced capacity. The track seats more than 100,000 fans but that is expected to be reduced to around 20% capacity.
The track also hosts thousands of fans who camp in the track’s enormous infield but it was announced that the number of campers would also be reduced. Before you start to shake your head that 2021 is going to look a lot like what we finished with in 2020, think about it.
Every fan (including me) that attended a race was in a safe environment and the racing that you saw either on TV or at the track was some of the best in recent seasons.
2020 could have been a lot worse for race fans but we did get to the playoffs and crown a champion the way it was intended. If we still have to wear a mask and practice social distancing to get to that point again in 2021, then I say start waving the green flag and get another season underway.