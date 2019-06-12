Greg Biffle, at one time, was the banner carrier for Jack Roush and his Roush-Fenway Racing organization that fielded multiple teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Roush had made his mark in the series with Mark Martin as his driver but he soon began adding drivers to his stable that at one point brought the number of Roush teams to take the green flag on race day to five.
Roush benefitted from being in the sport when it went through its greatest period of growth in the 90's when companies were lined up to get their name across the hood of a Cup car. The sudden expansion of what was once a one car operations began to grow as multi-car teams from one organization began to be the blueprint for success in the series.
The sudden explosion of teams called for an influx of talented drivers and Roush was able to attract some of what would turn out to be the more successful drivers during that period. Joining Martin at Roush was Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards and Greg Biffle. All of these drivers won races and Kenseth brought Roush his first title and would soon add another championship with Busch.
It was one of the most successful operations in the sport but with that much talent in the stable, other organizations came calling and the talent pool began to shrink as well as the number of teams that raced under the Roush banner. Martin ended up at Hendrick Motorsports, Kenseth went to Joe Gibbs Racing and would later be joined there by Edwards. Burton took his talents to Richard Childress Racing and Busch who had struggled after winning his title left to drive for Penske Racing.
Soon Biffle found himself as the elder statesman for the organization while younger drivers began filling the empty seats left by the departures. That much talent leaving would be hard for any organization to overcome and Roush never really did regain the dominance that it once enjoyed as Biffle was left to guide the younger drivers while the resources that was once at Roush's disposal also began to shrink as the once proud organization fell behind to the point that it was no longer a serious threat not to just win a title but to win races.
Biffle stayed with Roush until his retirement after the 2016 season. Many in the sport believed that after he left Roush that he would end up in another Cup ride but no quality ride came his way and he elected to leave the sport instead of taking a ride with a team that didn't have the resources for him to be competitive.
Biffle's absence from the sport of racing ended Friday night as he crawled behind the wheel of a Gander Outdoors Truck Series truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway. It was his first time driving in the Truck Series since the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway at the end of the 2004 season.
The former 2000 champion of the series returned in style on Friday night at Texas as he took the checkered flag and a $50,000 bonus for winning the first race in the series' three-race Triple Truck Challenge bonus that pays any eligible driver that wins all three races $500,000. Although the Texas ride was the only race announced by KBM for Biffle, speculation began to swirl in victory lane on whether or not Biffle would compete in the next two races at Iowa Speedway and Gateway Motorsports Park in an effort to go after the bonus money.
A closer look at the eligibility requirements for the bonus required that a driver had to have his entry in by the deadline of June 4 for this weekend's race and with the Texas race being a one and done deal at the time, he will not be eligible for the bonus. He could still enter the race but KBM is already entering four truck teams and it would be tough at such a late date to put together a fifth team in less than a week.