When Alex Bowman took the checkered flag in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday it was his second win of the season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver and the fourth of his career. The win made him only the second multiple race winner this season as he joins Martin Truex Jr. who has three wins on the exclusive list.
The win was also the 267th for HMS and it now trails Petty Enterprises by one as the most-ever wins by an organization in NASCAR history. Sure it was just another win for Hendrick Motorsports and Bowman but a closer look at the numbers puts even more luster on the win.
Bowman originally began his career at HMS as the driver to take over the seat of the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr’s #88 and if that wasn’t enough pressure for a young driver, HMS owner Rick Hendrick moved him at the end of the 2020 season to fill the seat of Jimmie Johnson who was retiring. Before Johnson crawled out of that car for the last time he left a legacy for the #48 that included seven NASCAR Cup Series titles.
Johnson had also posted eleven wins at Dover so the sight of Bowman taking the car to victory lane just added to the history of the number within the sport. Bowman was followed across the finish line by his HMS teammates as Kyle Larson finished second followed by Chase Elliott in third and William Byron in fourth.
The four drivers combined to lead 382 of the 400 laps with Larson leading the way with 263 at the point. Larson was leading when he led the majority of the field down pit road on lap 304.
This is where Bowman and his pit crew put themselves in position to win the race as the crew gave him the fastest four-tire pit stop of the year at 12.1 seconds to put him in the lead and he never looked back as he stayed in the lead for the remainder of the race.
The sweep of the top-4 spots by HMS was the first for the organization and only the third time ever in NASCAR Cup Series history by one organization. The last time an organization sweep the top-4 spots in the modern era of the sport was in 2005 at Homestead by Roush Fenway Racing.
Before Roush accomplished the feat you had to go back to 1956-57 when Pete DePaolo took the top-4 spots at Titusville in 1956 and at North Wilkesboro in 1957.
The point standings show that all four of Hendrick’s drivers would now advance to the playoffs as Larson and Byron join Bowman with wins in the series which puts them in the playoff field and they would be joined by the defending series title holder Elliott who is still looking for his first win but sits seventh in the point standings which puts him in the playoffs at this time.
Larson leads all HMS drivers with 11 playoff points as he lead the series with six stage wins worth one point each to go along with five for his win. Bowman follows with 10 playoff points followed by Byron with 6. Elliott only has one playoff point that he could take with him to the playoff round at this time as he has posted only one stage win.
Byron is the most consistent of the Hendrick drivers as he has posted eleven consecutive top-10 finishes which puts him second in the point standings behind only Denny Hamlin. Larson sits in fifth followed by Elliott in seventh with Bowman in thirteenth.
PIT NOTES: The series rolls into Circuit of the Americas this weekend followed by the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend. After Charlotte the Haulers will go west to Sonoma Raceway for the third road course race of the season which makes for a very demanding three-race stretch only to be followed by the All-Star race at Texas and the first stop at Nashville Superspeedway.