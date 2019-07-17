The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series made its annual pilgrimage to the Commonwealth of Kentucky over the weekend for the running of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway and it didn't disappoint as it produced one of the most thrilling finishes of the season. It came down to a last lap shoot-out between the Busch brothers that was set up with a late race caution triggered by a blown right rear tire by Bubba Wallace.
It looked like Joey Logano was going to run away with the win as he passed Kyle Busch for the lead following the final round of pit stops and appeared to be widening his lead over Kyle when the caution waved with only six laps remaining. The late lap caution set up a sprint to the finish with race leader Logano electing to restart the race from the outside which had proven to be the preferred line throughout the race.
Erik Jones and Kurt Busch lined up on the second row behind Logano and Kyle Busch and as soon as the green flag waved on the restart, the four drivers began fanning out three and four wide making it impossible for Logano to block every driver from making a pass.
The final lap began with Kurt going high and Brother Kyle on the inside with both drivers looking to put their car out front. The cars made contact several times during the last lap with each brother taking the lead only to have the other one fight back to retake the lead. Kurt got loose and it appeared that contact with the outside wall was inevitable but his younger brother Kyle gave him enough room for him to regain control of his Chevrolet and go on and claim his first win of the season.
It turned out to be a night of first for Kurt and his team as not only was it his first win of the season as the driver of the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet but also for his owner Chip Ganassi. The first win theme continued on top of Kurt's pit box as it was also the first career win for his crew chief Matt McCall.
There may have been some poetic justice in the win as it has only been a week since Kurt was leading at Daytona during a late caution period with bad weather quickly approaching the Florida track. His crew chief kept him out during the caution but when NASCAR signaled one lap to go before throwing the green flag, he brought Kurt on to pit road. Kurt had no sooner made the left hand turn into his pits when lightning was detected and the caution flag continued to wave until the race was red flagged and eventually called due to the heavy rain that had moved in. There was no faulting the call but it was a tough race to loose and the kind that can hang around but give Kurt and his team credit for bouncing back the way they did on Saturday night.
PIT NOTES: Kurt Busch's win on Saturday made him the eighth winner this season even though he sat high enough in the points entering Kentucky that his playoff spot seemed secured, he now is locked in with only seven races remaining before the sixteen driver field is set for the playoff round of the schedule. The domination of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin this season have accounted for 15 wins this season which continues to make it harder for the rest of the field trying to punch their playoff ticket with a trip to victory lane. Kevin Harvick who sits in third place in the points is safely in the playoffs at this point but is one of the drivers that was already expected to have posted a win. He is joined by Kyle Larson, Curt Bowyer, Jimmy Johnson and Ryan Blaney as drivers that were expected to put a W in the win column but are still looking for a checkered flag. Win and your in is still the surest bet of making the playoffs especially with Clint Bowyer and Jimmy Johnson tied for fourteenth in points only having a 12-point lead over Daniel Suarez in 18th. A win by any of these drivers will make it tougher for the rest of the field to crack the top-16.