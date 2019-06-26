If you tuned into FOX's live broadcast of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway on Sunday you not only got to see a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road course race but also a going away party for legendary driver/broadcaster Darrell Waltrip. Darrell was broadcasting his last race for FOX that was signaling the end of a career in the sport that saw him come from a dirt track in Owensboro, Kentucky, to become a three-time champion in what was then the Winston Cup Series.
Waltrip began his career in the Cup Series in 1972 when he bought a 1969 Mercury Cyclone from Holman Moody to compete in the Winston 500 at Talladega. He finished 38th that day but it was the beginning of what would turn out to be a hall of fame career that would see him drive against some of the biggest names in the history of the sport and drive in cars owned by some of the most successful owners in the history of the sport.
Waltrip drove for Bud Moore Engineering for five races in 1973 but continued to race his own cars until the middle of the 1975 season when he was signed by DiGard to replace Donnie Allison to drive its #88 Chevrolet. He went on to post three top-five and four top-10 finishes in the 11 races for DiGard but that, as it turned out, was only a glimpse of the success that the two would experience together.
Gatorade became his sponsor in his first full-time season in 1976 and he won one race on the season. It was the following two seasons when crew chief Buddy Parrott joined forces with Waltrip to win six races each season and in the process become a threat to not only win at each stop on the schedule, but a contender for the series championship. Waltrip would stay with DiGard through the 1980 season and during that time he won 22 races. His career would just be getting started, though, as he moved over to Junior Johnson beginning in 1981, taking over a car that had been driven by Cale Yarborough. The expectations were high and he did not disappoint. In his first season with Johnson, he visited victory lane 12 times, won 11 poles, 21 top-5's and 25 top-10's on his way to winning his first Winston Cup Series title by 72 points over Bobby Allison. He backed up his first title with a second title the following season as he won 12 races but even with all of the success that he was now enjoying on the track, he was never a favorite with either the fans or other drivers as he was known to run his mouth and was given the nickname "Jaws" by Cale Yarborough.
Waltrip captured a third title with Johnson in 1985 but the two would only stay together one more season as he left after the 1986 season. During his tenure with Johnson he won 43 races and the inaugural All-Star Race. He moved over to Hendrick Motorsports that was already fielding two cars, but owner Rick Hendrick started a new team for him with a Tide sponsorship. It was during this period of his career that he won the biggest race on the entire Cup schedule, the 1989 Daytona 500. His last season with Hendrick was 1990 and he once again became an owner starting in 1991.
He then bounced around with several owners as he struggled to just make the starting field as his best years were clearly behind him. His final race was the November 2000 NAPA 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His retirement from the sport was short lived as he entered the broadcast booth for FOX for the 2001 Daytona 500. It was the first race for FOX and Waltrip was an instant success as he brought instant credibility as someone who had been in the sport for so many years. His insight will be missed as much as his trademark, " Boogity, boogity, boogity" to start each race.
Enjoy your retirement DW, you have earned it and the mark on the sport that you left will be forever remembered.