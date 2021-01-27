The new uniforms have been ordered, new paint schemes finished and new crew chiefs by now know the names of all of their crew members so it must be getting close to shutting the doors on a loaded hauler and heading south on I-95 to Daytona Beach.
The NASCAR Cup Series’ season opening Daytona 500 is now less than three weeks away and for some teams, they may already be feeling of pressure of just trying to have their car on the starting grid.
Qualifying for the 500 is a beast of its own during Daytona’s Speedweeks as unlike the rest of the schedule that since COVID is set by a Performance Metrics, it actually consists of a time posted during a qualifying run plus a driver’s finishing positioning in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races.
The races known as the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona is the last chance for two drivers to drive their way into the starting field for the race. The Charter system that NASCAR now used in the Cup Series has taken away much of the suspense and anticipation of the 500’s qualifying process as 36 of the forty teams that will start the race are guarantee a spot regardless of their qualifying speed or finish in one of the Duel races.
The front row that will start the race is determined by who finishes 1-2 after all of the qualifying runs.
While only two starting spots are guaranteed after qualifying, there are also two spots in the field guaranteed to the non-charter (open) teams that post the fastest times during qualifying.
A front row start is worth the effort of the teams over the winter in preparing their cars as those are the only two spots locked in the starting field as the rest of the field is set by the finishing order of the Duels.
The remaining two spots left in the 40-car field will be filled by the highest finishers from the field of open drivers. The path that the open teams have to take just to get in the field is an uphill battle with the odds stacked against them but just like every other year, the limelight of the Daytona 500 is just too bright not to give it a try.
So far there have been eight open teams to announce their plans to attempt to qualify for the biggest race on the entire Cup schedule. JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ryan Preece is the only one of the eight open drivers that will actually attempt to run the entire schedule but the rest of the open drivers make up a very strong field that will go to Daytona knowing that only four of them will be around on Sunday to see the green flag wave to start the race.
While some of these teams and drivers are not household names, most have affiliations with established teams that will provide equipment and motors for their qualifying efforts. Penske Racing will be attempt to put a fourth car on the starting grid to join Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney when it fields the No. 33 Ford for defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric. Cindric should benefit greatly from having these three established driver to glean information from as well as the equipment and horsepower to get the job done.
David Ragan, Ty Dillon and Ryan Preece will be three other drivers attempting to drive their way into the 500 and all three have experience at the Cup level with Ragan actually having a Cup win at Daytona.
Every open driver goes to Daytona knowing regardless of their experience and equipment that they don’t have complete control of their fate. Getting in on speed is the best avenue as it takes the pressure of having to race your way in.
Going into the Duel knowing that you have to be the best open finisher is a pressure packed 150-mile roller-coaster. It’s all about track position and staying out of trouble but that is just Daytona and there is no better track or town to kick of the new season.