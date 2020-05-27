Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott wasn’t having the kind of week that he wanted heading into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
He was spun out at Darlington on Wednesday night by Kyle Busch in the closing laps which cost him the opportunity to run for the win and at the least finish in the top-5.
The incident between the two drivers captured all of the headlines and talk show banter in the days leading up to the 600 but in the closing laps Sunday night, Elliott found himself in the lead with the opportunity to notch a crown jewel win.
It appeared he was on cruise control with only two laps remaining when his teammate William Byron spun out bringing out a caution flag. The caution pushed the race into overtime and in the process left crew chiefs with the toughest call of the night to either stay out or come in for tires.
Leading the race had to make the decision on whether or not to pit even tougher on Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson as cars behind your driver that late in the race tend to do the opposite of the leader.
Gustafson brought Elliott in for tires and was followed down pit road by several drivers but Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson were two of the drivers that stayed out.
When the race went back to green Keselowski was able to get his Ford into the front and with the advantage of clean air never looked back as he notched his first win of the year.
The win was his first Coca-Cola 600 checkered flag and the 31st of his career. He was followed across the line by Johnson in second with Elliott working his way back up to third.
Elliott will once again be the center of attention in the media and talk shows this week about the decision that his crew chief made to bring him in before the overtime period.
Lucky for him he will not have to wait until Sunday for a chance to finally get his Chevrolet to victory lane as the series will resume racing on Wednesday night at Charlotte with the running of the Alsco 500(k).
It will be the second consecutive Wednesday night race for the series and the fourth race in an 11-day span since the series resumed on May 17 at Darlington.
There has been no practice sessions for any of the races that have been held to this point with the 600 being the only race that there was actual qualifying taking place.
After Wednesday night’s race there will once again be a quick turnaround as the series will head north for the first short track race of the season on Sunday May 31 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bristol will be a one day show with no on track activities other than the race itself taking place.
Unlike the races at Darlington and the Wednesday night race at Charlotte which were not part of the original schedule, this race was originally scheduled for Bristol in April.
Following Bristol, Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to finally run its Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 after that race which was originally scheduled in March became the first race to be postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.
It was a wild scene in Atlanta that weekend as professional sports along with the NCAA had to make the decision to either cancel or postpone their events.
NASCAR was set to run the race without fans but eventually made the call to postpone.
Martinsville Speedway will host a Wednesday night race following Atlanta with the announced remaining stops on the modified 2020 schedule being Sunday races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega.
