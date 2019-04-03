The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is just now moving into the April portion of the schedule but the seven races that have gone off the board have provided a clear picture of which organizations have gotten off to the start that they wanted. On Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin overcame several self-inflicted mistakes to make his way to victory lane.
Hamlin's day on pit road was not the kind of day that usually helps to send a driver to victory lane. He once missed the entry on to pit road which cost him several seconds of time as well as collecting a couple of penalties from NASCAR for speeding while exiting pit road and for a tire violation. Even with all of the mistakes, his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had the speed to work its way to the front to take the lead for the final time with 12 laps remaining.
It was the second win of the year for Hamlin as he started the season with the biggest win on the entire schedule when he took the checkered flag in the Daytona 500. His JGR teammate Kyle Busch has also posted two wins giving the organization four wins in the season's first seven races. Busch also continued his winning ways in the sport at Texas as he won both the Xfinity Series race on Saturday and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday.
Texas turned out to be a tough stop on the schedule for Penske Racing's three-team operation as all three of its drivers experienced mechanical issues that took away any chance of making an appearance in victory lane. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney each had issues with their Ford Mustangs that prevented them from being a factor in the closing laps of the race.
Those problems have been rare for Penske this season as it is the only other organization beside JGR to have a driver cross the finish line in first place. Logano has posted one win and Keselowski has two to join Kyle Busch and Hamlin as the only winners this season.
These four drivers who have dominated the series in wins this season are also dominating in the regular season point battles. JGR's Busch and Hamlin along with Penske's Keselowski and Logano have already locked up their spots in the sixteen driver playoff field but also sit in the first four spots in the points. Kevin Harvick sits fifth in the points and actually has two more points ahead of fourth place Logano (277-275) but sits in fifth place because he has yet to post a win on the season.
Winning is the quickest path to the playoffs but the series has yet to field the entire 16 driver playoff field with just winners which is why every point on race day becomes so valuable. Finishing in the top-16 in the points can go a long way in a driver making it into the playoff round.
The top-10 finishers in the standings at the end of the 26-race regular season are also awarded with playoff bonus points that transfer with a driver as he advances through the first three rounds of the 10-race playoff schedule.
PIT NOTES: Stewart-Haas Racing's four-car operation is yet to win a race this season but Sunday at Texas it showed that it has its fleet of Ford Mustangs headed in the right direction when all four SHR drivers posted top-10 finishes. Clint Bowyer finished second followed by Daniel Suarez in third. Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick finished seventh and eighth and both have gotten off to a strong start as each driver has six top-10 finishes on the year. Harvick sits fifth in the points followed by Almirola in sixth, Bowyer in 11th and Suarez safely inside the top-16 in 14th place.