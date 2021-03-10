Kyle Larson entered the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season as the most coveted free agent in the sport and the speculation on where he would land in 2021 started as soon as the green flag waved to begin the Daytona 500.
He had spent his cup career with Chip Ganassi Racing and even though his talent was never questioned he had only managed to win six races. Ganassi’s organization will never be confused for the likes of Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing or Penske Racing but it did provide Larson with equipment good enough to always be competitive on race day.
Most involved in the sport thought that Larson would be moving on to a better ride at the end of the 2020 season as a free agent but even though he did move on it wasn’t the path that he envisioned.
Larson and NASCAR like the rest of the country was trying to adapt to COVID-19 when he used a racial slur during the broadcast of an iRacing event in April that went over the air.
He was fired from his ride at Ganassi and was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. What was once the hottest free agent in the sport found himself having to start the climb back up the ladder by returning to racing sprint cars on dirt tracks and he never missed a beat as he collected over forty wins. Even with all of the success that he was having, Larson still had to show NASCAR that he was taking the steps needed to overcome his actions.
He went public with an apology and began charity work to show that he was not what some had labeled him.
His actions were enough for Hendrick Motorsports to take a chance on him and signed him to drive its No. 5 Chevrolet in October of last year even though he had not been reinstated by NASCAR.
Rick Hendrick even went as far to say when the hiring was announced that he would pay for the car himself as he was not only confident in his ability behind the wheel but that the young driver was in the process of redeeming himself for the mistake that he had made.
NASCAR further backed up the faith that Hendrick had in him when it reinstated him before the start of this season.
It didn’t take long for Hendrick’s faith in Larson to pay off this season as the 28-year-old won at Las Vegas over the weekend giving Hendrick back-to-back wins in the series as his teammate William Bryon won last weekend at Homestead-Miami. Both drivers are now in the 16-driver playoff field that will compete for the series title over the last ten races of the season.
The playoff field also includes Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell and Daytona Road Course winner Christopher Bell who joins Larson as three drivers that were not in the playoff field last season.
The addition of Larson to that list is not a surprise because of his enormous talent behind the wheel but the circumstances leading him back to victory lane for the seventh win of his career may not have been expected so early in the season by everyone with the exception of Rick Hendrick.
The Cup Series now heads to Phoenix Raceway which was the sight of the last race to be held in the spring of 2020 before the series was paused for two months because of the pandemic.
Joey Logano won the spring race with Chase Elliott claiming the series title by winning the season’s final race of the year at the track.
It’s an important stop on the schedule as information learned can be used for the return trip that will give four drivers the opportunity to win the championship.