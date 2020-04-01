We might as well face it, most race fans didn’t really understand what the term “virtual” really meant until some very ingenious folks started to put together virtual (I used it again) races.
Drivers from several different series began to sign up to take part and after several weeks of racing, what we are seeing on Sunday has become a very polished product even though each driver never leaves his home.
FOX Sports is all in for the IRacing Series that now has become a staple on Sunday as the network uses Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds just like it was a regular Cup race. I will be the first to admit that I have tuned into the broadcast and watched a few laps but I can’t say I am a fan.
What I am a fan of is just how much fun the drivers who take part are having. Each driver has his own “rig” in his house that he races with and the price range can go from a couple of hundred dollars to as much as $40,000.
I guess even in iRacing that you have your well-funded teams and those with just enough to show up every weekend.
Timmy Hill won Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway as he did a bump-and-run on William Byron late in the race. Both of these drivers are no strangers to iRacing and for Hill it was his 674th win of what I guess you would say is his iRacing career. Some drivers are more heavily involved with iRacing than others as it closely simulates what takes place on a particular race track. It is the easiest way for a driver to accumulate seat time at a particular track without unloading a hauler and actually putting four tires on the track.
While iRacing is filling the void for some drivers and fans while the country is shut down, it is not filling the financial void of the teams that compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. Regardless of the size of the teams, they all get their money from the same places. Teams receive money for every sponsor that it signs for a race. Each track offers a purse that is split among the teams depending on their finish. The 36 charter teams are guaranteed a payment from the sanctioning body that includes money from the TV contracts.
Sponsorship deals vary from organization to organization but most receive a check after each week’s race and that is especially true for teams that may have signed a sponsor for a one race deal. Gone are the days where a sponsor was across the hood of a car for the entire schedule.
Now, even the largest organizations are having to secure a number of sponsors for one car to get it through the season.
NASCAR hopes to resume the schedule on May 9th at Martinsville but that seems to be a reach at this time as over the weekend the nation’s social distancing policy that was set to end on Monday has been extended another 30 days.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has already announced that it was postponing its Indianapolis 500 from its traditional Memorial Day weekend date to August and it could be that NASCAR will have to follow Indy’s lead and postpone more races including one of the schedule’s crown jewels which is Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Coca-Cola 600 also held during Memorial Day weekend.
Just something to think about is that NASCAR was set to run the Atlanta race without any fans before it had to postpone.
Maybe racing without any fans is not the idea situation but for race teams it will once again see the cash flow resume through sponsorship, race purses and TV money.
If that is the only way to get the sport back on the track that will be alright with the fans as even though you can’t go and see one in person, it beats the heck out of Sunday afternoon watching iRacing.