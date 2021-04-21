Like everyone watching the last restart of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, I thought it was going to come down to a duel between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.
The two drivers had battled all day and there they sat on the front row when the green flag finally waved for what turned out to be a 12-lap dash to the checkered flag.
Hamlin sat on the inside when the green flag waved to restart the race and he and Logano wasted very little time battling for the lead.
Hamlin who was looking for his first win of the season even though he has dominated every statistic with the exception of checking the box in the win column led a race-high 207 laps and as it turned out the race was a repeat of what happened last week at Martinsville.
He led 276 on the short track of Martinsville Speedway but lost the lead with only fifteen laps to Martin Truex Jr. who went on to become the first driver to win multiple races this season.
Sunday at Richmond it was Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman who had suffered an early race penalty when a tire came out of his pit box suddenly showed up on the last restart in the rear view mirror of Hamlin.
The expected duel between Hamlin and Logano never had time to materialize as Bowman quickly passed Logano on the last restart and then made the race winning pass on Hamlin with 10 laps remaining.
Once the pass was completed he quickly put several car lengths between the two as he crossed the finish line with a .3 second win.
The win snapped a 23-race winless streak for Hendrick at Richmond as it had been since September of 2008 since Jimmie Johnson had took a checkered flag for the organization.
The win as it turned out was not only the first win of the season for Bowman but the first win for the iconic No. 48 since Jimmie Johnson won at Dover on June 4, 2017.
Bowman took over the ride at the beginning of this season after Johnson retired at the end of the 2020 season and he now joins Hendrick teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron as thee of the eight drivers that have now posted wins and are in the playoffs at this time.
Last season’s champion Chase Elliott is the only Hendrick driver still looking for a win this season. While Hamlin is still searching for that first win, he continues to be one of the cars to beat each week as he has led an amazing 694 laps without a trip to victory lane.
He has only finished once outside of the top ten (11th at Homestead) and has posted a series leading 4.2 finishing average.
A win would take the pressure of as far as getting into the playoffs but even without a win he has a demanding lead in the point standings at this time. He has an 81-point lead over second place driver Martin Truex Jr. and an 82-point lead over Joey Logano in third.
PIT NOTES: The season is now one fourth complete and with eight different winners one trend is apparent that we haven’t seen in recent seasons. No driver has been able to start stockpiling a commanding lead in the all-important Playoff Point list. Martin Truex Jr. leads the list with 11 but there are eight drivers within six points of that total. Five Playoff Points for the win and one for each Stage win is the only way to earn one of these points and with the points being so close it could turn out to be one of the best playoffs ever. In years past several drivers have stockpiled so many points that they can have a bad race and still advance while a driver with only a few has to win his way into each round. This could be a very interesting playoff if this trend continues.