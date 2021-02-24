Last week at Daytona it was supposed to be all about either team orders or manufacturers’ orders as every organization or manufacturer wanted to leave with the Harley J. Earl to add to its trophy case, but as we saw in the final lap it doesn’t always work out that way.
Penske Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano got into each other within in sight of the checkered flag and cost the organization the biggest prize in the series. All was not lost as fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell took advantage of the situation and ended up in victory lane giving Front Row Motorsports an unexpected win and maybe more importantly giving the Blue Oval gang bragging rights for another year.
This past weekend the series once again returned to Daytona International Speedway for another weekend of racing, but this time it wasn’t on the famous high-banked oval but instead the track’s equally famous road course. All three of NASCAR’s major series were in town for the weekend, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicked started the weekend on Friday night with the BrakeBest Select 159. It took three overtime starts before Ben Rhodes of Louisville, Kentucky, was able to take the checkered flag making it his second consecutive Daytona checkered flag as he won last week at the historic venue.
The racing continued on the road course on Saturday as the Xfinity Series competed in the Super Start 188, and it once again took multiple overtimes before a winner could be crowned. On this day the winner may have been the longest shot in the field to take the green flag to end up with the win.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs, the nephew of Joe Gibbs who was making his first ever start in the Xfinity Series, had to survive double overtime to become only the sixth driver to win his first series start. He became the youngest driver at 18 years, four months, 16 days to win an Xfinity Series road course race. As you would expect it was a very emotional night for the elder Gibbs and his grandson, but it was just the beginning of the weekend for JGR.
Back in the fall on Nov. 17, JGR announced that it was going to be making some crew chief changes for the 2021 season with perhaps none bigger than the swap of crew chiefs between Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell. Two-time series champion crew chief Adam Stevens was leaving Busch to take over the crew chief duties for Bell, who would be going full time with JGR at the Cup level. It was also the day that Gibbs announced that he was bringing a fourth team to the Xfinity Series with the No. 54 Supra Toyota with a variety of drivers. That was the car that Ty Gibbs drove to victory on Saturday.
Bell started the 2021 season as part of JGR’s strong stable of drivers, which included Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Bell would not have been the first of this talented group of drivers that you would expect to get to victory lane this season, but with the help of the veteran Stevens on top of his pit box, Bell was able to run down Joey Logano in the closing laps to claim the first win not only for JGR this season but the first of his Cup career.
Last season, Bell was on loan from JGR to Leavine Family Racing in the Cup Series, and he struggled in his rookie season, but his talent was evident, and it was no secret that JGR along with the urging of Toyota would be looking for a way to bring him back. Eric Jones was let go at the end of the 2020 season opening up the seat, and it appears even though it is early that Bell is ready to take advantage of his opportunity.