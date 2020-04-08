You have probably figured out from my last couple of columns that I wasn’t a huge fan of NASCAR’s iRacing that FOX has been promoting ever since the NASCAR Cup Series suspended operation at Atlanta Motor Speedway due to the Coronavirus.
Like every other race fan out there, I spend a large portion of my time while at home searching the internet for some news out of the sport but other than the recap of the previous week’s iRacing event, my search usually comes up empty.
Bristol Motor Speedway is what I consider my “home” track and I can still remember the day back in 1990 when I was able to buy season tickets for the first time.
It was the toughest ticket on the entire schedule for years and I will admit that I am prejudice but for me the racing is still as intense as any that you will see all season long.
The first time I ever walked into what was then Bristol International Raceway, it held around 50,000 fans and I can swear as I sat there on that hot spring day that 80 percent of them were Dale Earnhardt fans.
I had been to races at other tracks but there was something about those high banks that day which has made me making the pilgrimage back twice a season ever since.
Even though I knew there was not going to be a race on the half-mile track over the weekend, out of habit I began checking the weather forecast earlier in the week as weather can be an issue in early spring.
It was going to be some of the best weather in years over the weekend and there I was sitting at home with my scanner bag packed and my “hot pass” ready to go around my neck.
Just when I started to feel a little sorry for myself, I received my first text from Bristol informing me of all that was going to be going on over the weekend at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
The text just kept coming throughout the week just like it was a regular race weekend approaching. Bristol is known for its legendary Saturday night Cup race that is held later in the year and for the first time ever it is scheduled to be the third race of the opening Round of 16 in September.
Track President Jerry Caldwell announced that fans would not have to wait until September for the lights to be turned on as there would be Saturday night racing at virtual Bristol Motors Speedway. The Saturday Night Thunder 150 featured four 20 lap heats, two Last Chance Qualifiers each 20 laps long followed by the 150-lap Main Featured Race.
These races were not televised but could be seen on enascar.com/live. When Sunday morning arrived, the phone began to blow up with texts about what was taking place leading up to the green flag of the Food City Showdown.
It was only appropriate that the iRace would carry the name Food City because if you are from the area then you know that the relationship between the Food City’s president Steve Smith and Bristol is special as the two go out of their way to put on a fantastic weekend for the fans that make the trip to the track every spring.
Food City is a regional grocery chain with the bulk of their stories in rural areas in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.
Once they became title sponsor of the track’s spring race, suddenly these rural areas were introduced to racing as the stores were full of racing promotions.
Food City Racing shirts and hats became a common sight as it was at the right time when the sport began to explode and it seemed like Food City was taking all of us along for the ride.
One day this will all be over and it will be racing as usual but for this race weekend I will never forget what Jerry Caldwell and Steve Smith did to give an old race fan like myself a Sunday afternoon of racing.
It didn’t really matter who won but you can now count me as one of the many who now enjoy a Sunday afternoon of iRacing on FOX.