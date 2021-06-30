After 25 years of writing my “Just Racin” Column, visiting numerous tracks in this great sport and making many contacts it is with much sadness that I am forced to close the column.
A medical problem accelerated extremely quickly this week which resulted in me having to undergo major surgery. I will be confined for several months and will be unable to write the column.
This decision was made after many prayers and much consideration. I feel that this is the best action for me. I regret that this comes with no prior notification.
I truly thank you for your support. I have always appreciated the opportunity to be able to spread a little racing news each week to our communities. We all serve a very special population. Keep on racing.
God Bless you all!