Penske Racing’s Joey Logano became the first driver to advance to the final race of the season at Phoenix with the opportunity to run for this season’s championship after capturing the checkered flag at Kansas on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino’s 400.
It was his third win of the season but his first since the series resumed racing after the schedule was interrupted because of COVID-19 in March. Kansas was the first of three races making up the Round of 8 that would see the field reduced to only four drivers that would enter Phoenix knowing that the highest finisher on that day would leave with the title.
Winning like it has been all season long is the surest way of advancing through the playoffs and for Logano, he now goes on to Texas and Martinsville without the pressure of having to race each lap to in order to advance. The win did not come easy for Logano as he had to battle with Kevin Harvick over the last 40 laps of the race to hold on to the win.
Harvick’s second place finish kept him on top of the point standings, 41 points above fifth place driver chase Elliott who is only eight points from being above the cutoff line in fourth place.
The importance of Logano’s win shows up when you take a closer look at the point standings following Kansas. His win automatically advances him into the finals and in the process it makes it tougher on the rest of the playoff field that are trying to advance by their position in the points after the elimination race at Martinsville.
His point total is now 4,064 which without his win would have him sitting in the fifth positon with Elliott who has 4,074 points in fourth which is the final cutoff spot. Logano’s win overshadowed the day that Elliott put together as he won the first stage and finished sixth which actually gave him a good day in the points as he collected 47 but it just shows the importance of winning a race during any of the rounds of the playoffs.
Kevin Harvick’s nine win season which he has put together so far has him sitting on top of the point standings with 4,115 points followed by Denny Hamlin with 4,094 and Brad Keselowski ‘s 4,082. Only Harvick’s total seems somewhat safe at this time as a win by either Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. or Kurt Busch who all set below the cutoff line at this time would bump another driver out of the top-4.
Harvick has to be the favorite this weekend when the series rolls into Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He has dominated at this track in recent years as he has won three of the last six races with all three of those trips to victory lane coming during the playoffs. He has backed up those finishes with three top-10 finishes in the track’s spring races.
Texas is another mile and half-track but the difference this week is that it is a 500-mile race which is another variable for both drivers and crew chiefs to have to take in consideration when setting up their strategy and the calls that they make during the race.
There are only a few 500-mile races left on the schedule and having one this deep in the playoffs is just another hurdle for any driver to get over if he wants to advance the following week to Martinsville with a chance to advance to the final race still in contention.
Regardless of the finishing order at Texas, going into Martinsville like it has been at every elimination race in the playoffs so far will be a group of drivers that winning is their only path to advancing.