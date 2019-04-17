Few drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has a resume' that can rival that of Martin Truex Jr. as he won the series championship in 2017 and followed that up with a second place finish in 2018. He entered this season with a total of 19 wins in the series with eight of them coming during his magical title run but not included in the win total was a checkered flag at one of NASCAR's short tracks of either Martinsville, Bristol or Richmond.
Truex Jr's Furniture Row Racing ceased operations at the end of last season which made him the most attractive free agent in the sport before he signed on to stay in a Toyota with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Although he had won races and a championship with FRR, the move to JRG was a step up and the organization wasted very little time this season establishing itself as the organization to beat as going into Richmond it had already collected five of the eight checkered flags on the season.
Truex Jr's teammates Kyle Busch had already collected three wins while Denny Hamlin had two wins with one of them being the season opening Daytona 500.
Even with all of the success that JGR had enjoyed up to the start of the Richmond race on Saturday night, Truex Jr. had failed to capture a checkered flag as he entered the race with a couple of winless streaks that he was eager to end. It had been 25 races since he had made a visit to a MENCS victory lane but that winless streak paled greatly to the one that he had amassed on the short tracks. Entering Saturday night's race, he had never won a short track race in 80 attempts.
Both of those streaks came to an end on Saturday at Richmond in the Toyota Owners 400 when he was able to hold off Joey Logano in the closing laps for not only his first win of the season but more importantly it gave him the short track win that had alluded him for his entire career.
The win also secured the grip that JGR has on the series as it has now won 6 of the first nine races and also has now placed three of its four drivers into the 16 driver playoff round of ten races that will eventually crown this season's champion.
PIT NOTES: There was nothing usual about inspection and qualifying at Richmond over the weekend as a total of eight cars failed prerace inspection. Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Joey Gase and Matt Tifft all had their qualifying speeds disqualified and their pit stall selections disallowed because of failing inspection. Hamlin, Elliott and Tifft also had an engineered ejected for the race as their cars failed inspection twice.
NASCAR continued its tweaking of its qualifying procedures at Richmond as the time for the first two rounds were cut from ten minutes to five. There was a seven minute break between each of the three rounds which made the entire qualifying process last only 29 minutes. NASCAR has been vocal in recent weeks that it was looking hard at its qualifying procedures after teams were electing to stay on pit road until the closing seconds of a round and then try to put down only one timed lap. Short track qualifying does not rely as much on drafting as the larger tracks so look for the sanctioning body to continue to tweak the process until it is not only fair for every car attempting to qualify but also to put on a show that is pleasing to both the fans in attendance and those watching on TV.
Clint Bowyer continued to be competitive for a race win on Saturday as he was able to pull up beside race leader Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps but was never able to complete the pass. The Stewart Hass Racing driver brought his Mustang home in third place which was his team's fourth consecutive top-10 finish over a stretch that included Martinsville, Texas, Bristol and Richmond.
He now sits in eighth in the point standings with a 67-point lead over the final cutoff spot of 16th.