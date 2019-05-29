The May stop of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte not only brings two consecutive weekends of racing but also the announcement of the newest class of NASCAR's Hall of Fame inductees.
The NASCAR Hall of Fame is the newest of the professional sports' Hall of Fame but it has wasted very little time in enshrining a collection of not only the greatest drivers in the sport but also those individuals that have played a huge role in elevating the sport to the lofty level that it now enjoys.
Tony Stewart was considered a lock to be voted in this year in his first year of eligibility as he won three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with the first two being earned while he was driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. His last title came after he left JGR to join Gene Haas in forming Stewart-Haas Racing. He collected 49 wins in his career and is still highly visible in the sport as SHR fields four teams in the series. He led the field of inductees as he was named on 88 percent of the 57 ballots cast.
Joining Stewart in the class of 2020 is his former owner Joe Gibbs. Besides winning two titles with Stewart in the MENCS, he has also collected titles with Bobby Labonte and Kyle Busch. The win Saturday night at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600 by his driver Martin Truex Jr. was the 165th win for JGR. He now has the distinction of being a member of two major Hall of Fames as he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a career in which he won three Super Bowls as head coach of the Washington Redskins.
Bobby Labonte will also be joining his former owner Gibbs as a member of the 2020 class after being elected in his third year on the ballot. His not only has a MENCS title but he also collected an Xfinity Series title. He won 21 races during his career and has stayed active in the sport as a TV commentator.
Most of today's MENCS fans will remember Buddy Baker for the humor and great story telling that he brought to the sport as a TV and radio personality but it was what he did behind the wheel of a race car that earned him a spot in the HOF class of 2020. Baker won 19 races but it was where he collected the victories that set him apart as a driver. He won two races at Daytona with one of them being the 1980 Daytona 500. His love of speed also showed at Talladega where he posted four wins on the high banked superspeedway. His win total also includes four wins at Charlotte and two at Darlington, a track that may be the toughest in all of the sport to claim a checkered flag.
The fifth member of the Class of 2020 is crew chief and engine builder Waddell Wilson. His career as a crew chief includes three wins in the Daytona 500 with Buddy Baker (1980) and two with Cale Yarborough (1983, 84). His career as an engine builder alone was worthy enough to gain entry into the HOF as his engines collected 109 checkered flags and sat on the pole for 123 races.
PIT NOTES: Sunday's night running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway attracted one of the largest crowds in recent years and they were treated to some of the best racing of the year which is good news for NASCAR. The new rules package introduced at the beginning of the season was in part implemented to make the racing better on the mile and a half tracks like Charlotte that makes up so much of the MENCS schedule. The close racing that we saw over the weekend will not matter when the series makes its return visit to Charlotte in the fall as that race will be conducted on the track's road course/oval that is known as a Roval. It produced one of the best races on the entire schedule last season and is one of the most anticipated races still left on the schedule.