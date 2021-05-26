When NASCAR released the 2021 Cup schedule which was unlike what we had been accustomed to over the years, the Circuit of the Americas weekend jumped off the page.
It was one of many changes to what had become a very predictable schedule over the years and it quickly became one of the most anticipated stops of this season.
The 3.14 mile course with 20 turns was going to present a tough challenge for the series but as it turned out the weather took center stage and once again proved that even NASCAR doesn’t have the last word over Mother Nature. Goodyear has been bringing rain tires to road courses for years now and the truth is that they have been used so little that somewhere there is probably a giant warehouse with Cup rain tires that have dry rotted.
That wasn’t the case on Sunday in the Echopark Texas Grand Prix as it turned out to be the day that the sport would need all of the rain tires that Goodyear had brought as the heavens opened up which made for poor visibility and a slick racing surface.
The race featured chain-reaction wrecks that are more common on an Interstate than a NASCAR track as the poor visibility put the entire field with the exception of the leader having to guess when they were approaching a breaking zone or a car had slowed in front of them.
Kevin Harvick became a victim of the poor visibility when he slowed for an accident in front of him when Christopher Bell ran into the back of Ryan Blaney. Behind Harvick was Bubba Wallace who never saw that he had slowed and plowed into the back of him resulting in two race cars being torn up. Following Harvick and Wallace’s wreck was the chain reaction wreck involving Martin Truex Jr. and Cole Cluster.
Truex got into the back of Michael McDowell resulting in front end damage but soon after Cluster who appeared to never see that Truex had slowed hit him in the rear sending his Toyota airborne and the two went sliding down the track together before Cluster hit hard on the inside retaining wall resulting in his car igniting into flames under the hood.
Both drivers walked away uninjured and NASCAR quickly brought out the red flag and put out its fleet of track drying vehicles to improve track conditions.
The sanctioning body also made all restarts from that point on single file to help with visibility but the sight of spinning cars continued. The rain also continued and increased in intensity as puddling could be seen on the track which forced NASCAR to throw its second red flag on lap 54 of the scheduled 68 lap race.
When the race was called, Chase Elliott was in the lead after a great call by crew chief Alan Gustafson who had him bring his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to short-pit near the beginning of the final stage which gave him the track position that he needed.
If the race had resumed he may have ended up two laps short on fuel but we will never know as the road course ace continued his dominance of tracks that have both right and left hand turns.
The circumstances surrounding the race may have made Elliott’s win unpredictable but he entered the race having won five of the previous ten road races which made him one of the prerace favorites.
The win as it turned out was also a milestone win as it was the 800th NASCAR Cup Series win for Chevrolet.
The win also tied Hendrick Motorsports with Petty Enterprises for all-time wins in the Series with 268. Petty had held the record for over 60 years with that organizations last win coming in April of 1999 by John Andretti.