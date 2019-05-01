This is the season that NASCAR unrolled its new rules package that was intended to put on a better show for the fans at every track regardless of its size or configuration. Side by side racing and passing has been a common sight through the first nine races of the season, but just like it has always been, the giant 2.66 mile high banked track at Talladega required its own set of rules.
The sanctioning body for years has required the use of the horsepower robbing restrictor plates at Talladega and its sister track at Daytona which has produced a bag of mixed results. Every car on the track had the speed to win but the aero package being used made it extremely tough to make a pass.
The season opened at Daytona with a rules package that was to be used for only that race so when the series rolled into 'Dega it was the first time the package would be used moving forward at all the superspeedway races. The new package uses a 0.922-inch tapered spacer instead of the restrictor plate, a 9-inch rear spoiler and a 1-inch bolt-on track bar mount which raises the rear car by an inch.
When the cars went out to practice on Friday, two potential problems immediately surfaced as crew chiefs became concerned with engine rev, and it was very apparent that the closing speeds produced with the new package could lead to problems.
NASCAR reacted immediately to the new set of concerns and tweaked the package by adding a 1-inch wicker to the car's spoiler to increase the drag on the car's rear end.
The addition of the wicker did what it was intended but with so little practice when race day came on Sunday there were still as many questions about what to expect as there was just not enough practice time to allow drivers to get comfortable with what they had to work with. When the green flag waved, it was racing as usual as a large pack of cars formed and ran three and four wide with each lane of cars taking turns making runs to take over the lead.
Unlike what we saw in February at Daytona, the line of cars were being made up of one manufacturer as word got out before the race that each manufacturer had expressed their desire that if a driver was going to help another driver they needed to make sure it was in the same make of car. The Chevrolet camp has not been as unified as the Ford teams when racing at a superspeedway in the past but on Sunday the sight of Camaros running bumper to bumper was a common sight.
The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had not been kind to Chevrolet as it had yet to make a trip to a victory lane in the first nine races of the season with that winless streak actually reaching 13 when you add in the end of last season. The manufacturer also had posted a seven race winless streak at Talladega during which Ford became the dominant make at the Alabama track.
All of that changed on Sunday when Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott crossed the finish line first followed by Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece in Chevys. Chevrolet took five of the top-6 finishing spots with Joey Logano's Ford the only car able to break the stranglehold of the bowtie brigade.
Elliott now becomes not only the first Chevrolet driver to post a win this season but the only driver other than one from Joe Gibbs Racing or Penske Racing to win a race this season.
He now becomes the sixth driver to win a race and secures his spot in the playoff round of ten races that will eventually crown this year's champion.