The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be making its second stop of the season at Pocono Raceway this weekend for the running of the Gander RV 400. The track can boast of having one of the most unique layouts on the entire schedule as the giant two and a half mile track only has three turns which it why it is known as the "Tricky Triangle. Three turns are unique but each of those turns has a different banking which makes racing at the Pennsylvania track a nightmare for crew chiefs trying to set up their cars.
The 2019 Cup schedule has the two races at Pocono only seven weeks apart but while that may seem close when compared to races at other tracks, it will not compare to what we will see in the 2020 Cup season. Pocono will still host two Cup races next season but both races will be held during the same weekend on Saturday June 27 and Sunday June 28.
It's part of the major shakeup that NASCAR announced earlier this year for next season's schedule and Pocono is not the only track to have its races moved to another date on the calendar
NASCAR keeps hinting that the schedule changes that we see for next season may only be the beginning of what could be a major overhaul of the schedule moving forward.
Next season is the last year of the TV deals with the individual tracks so the sanctioning body was somewhat restricted on the changes that it did announce but for some tracks like Pocono their future may be taking on a completely different look as to where they fall on future schedules.
Two back-to-back Cup races in the same weekend will be a major undertaking for Pocono next season but it may be the only way that the track can continue to host two races in the same season moving forward.
When talk arises about the series cutting back on the number of races on the schedule in future seasons, Pocono is one of the first tracks to be mentioned about a date being taken away.
The track itself will face a tremendous amount of questions about how to pull off two races on consecutive days but the same can also be said about the race teams that will have to come up with a strategy of getting ready to race again in less than 24 hours.
Preparing a car for a Saturday race is common in the sport but having to prepare one with such a short turnaround will be tough for even the most experienced of crew chiefs and teams. It will definitely add to the excitement surrounding the weekend.
PIT NOTES: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in the dog days of summer but now is the time that drivers and owners are trying to either find a seat or fill a seat for next season. There has been no big announcements of a driver leaving an organization or retiring at the end of the season but there are some drivers that are looking to finalize their 2020 plans as soon as possible. Kurt Busch with his win at Kentucky Speedway a couple of weeks ago remains the most talked about driver that does not have a contract for next season.
He presently drives the #1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing and there has been no official word about what either side's plans are moving forward at the end of the season. Kurt has a history of winning at every stop during his career. He won the series title while driving for Jack Roush and has won races at Penske Racing and Stewart Haas Racing before beginning the season with Ganassi.
If Kurt wants to continue driving next season, he should have no problem finding a ride but it appears that he is may be too valuable of an asset to Ganassi to see him walk at the end of the season. He just brings a level of experience to that organization that it has lacked in the past and he could be the teammate that helps Kyle Larson get over the hump in what many believe could be a very promising career.