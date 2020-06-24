Eventually NASCAR will crown the 2020 Cup Series Champion and whoever does hoist the championship trophy over their head at Phoenix can honestly say that he and his team had to overcome more than any prior champion. Racers like any other professional athlete thrive when they are on a schedule that allows them to build up a rhythm with the rest of their team.
Sadly, this will be the year of little if any rhythm as races have ever been cancelled or postponed leaving the sanctioning body little choice but to work in races whenever they can regardless of the day of week. This weekend will be no different than what we have seen with the reshuffled schedule only this time the racing that we will see take place at Pocono Raceway was on the original Cup Series schedule.
This is the weekend of the long awaited first doubleheader scheduled since the modern era of the sport began in 1972. Until the outbreak of the COVID-19, this was the weekend on the schedule that the entire series was pointing to as many thought it may give a glimpse of what changes would be taking place with future Cup schedules.
Since racing resumed on May 17, the schedule has contained some midweek races and during one stretch there was three races in an eight day span which has left teams scrambling to make sure they have cars ready to race at each stop on the remaining schedule.
It will just be another weekend of the norm for the series as there will be no practice or qualifying for either the Pocono Organics 325 on Saturday or the Pocono 350 on Sunday.
Making the two days of racing even more difficult especially on the crews that work on the cars is that they must race the same cars both days with only four hours to prepare their cars after Saturday’s race for Sunday’s green flag. While it will be two races on the same track, teams will not be able to duplicate the same strategy for both races as each race has different length stages that will dictate when pit stops occur and fuel strategy for later in the race.
Being physically prepared for the back-to-back races will be a huge challenge on both man and machine this weekend but the big difference could be the mental approach that each team takes with them to the track.
That could be the biggest obstacle for a crew chief as he leads his team into unchartered waters. It could be very easy for a team to let a bad finish on Saturday snowball into another one the following day and that is where the crew chief must step up his game.
There are a lot of points up for grabs this weekend along with those all-important playoff points that carries with a driver throughout the playoff round of the schedule leading up to the final race of the season. This could be the one stop on the schedule where a driver could begin his move to become one of the sixteen playoff drivers or he could find himself having to play catchup the rest of the season.
PIT NOTES: NASCAR announced last week that the NASCAR All-Star Race would be moving from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15. It will only be the second time in the history of the race that it has not been held in Charlotte with Atlanta in 1986 being the only other track to host the event. There has been no official release of this year’s format for the race but the ingredients for a great night of racing is already there. No-points on the line with only a huge cash payout on a short track that likes to race like a speedway should make for a lot of banging and rubbing. Anytime they turn on the lights at Bristol for a night race, it turns into something more than just a race and this shouldn’t be any different.