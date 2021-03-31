BRISTOL, Tenn. — Just as Bristol has been the most anticipated race of the year, this has also been my most anticipated column of the year as I was actually going to get to cover a dirt race.
This would have been a first for me and I am sure would have been the first for the vast majority of my readers.
Once again we found out that the only race that you will never win will be the one against Mother Nature and this weekend at Bristol no truer words have ever been uttered.
I have waited out races at Bristol through rain and even sat through a red flag for snow during an Xfinity race.
I have long learned that when you pack the car going to Bristol that there will never be a guarantee that that the race will go off as planned and the weekend rains forced both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Cup Series’ Food City Dirt Race to be pushed back to Monday.
Because of deadlines for this article it has to be sent out long before the green flag would ever wave to begin a race on Monday so I am sitting here on a Sunday night wondering what will take place when the race does begins. I do know that there was enough practice on Friday to warrant some changes to be announced before the start of the race.
Watching Friday’s two practice sessions was unlike anything that we were ever use to when the series did allow practice before a race as there was so much dust that you couldn’t see the cars on the track.
The cars began making ruts in the dirt surface and we found out real quick you didn’t have to race on asphalt or concrete for tire wear to become an issue.
NASCAR as it always does was quick to react to what was happening on the track and announced some changes ahead of the Cup race. The length of the stages were adjusted to give track officials added time for track prep after seeing the divots that were dug into the track during the practice sessions. The length of the stages were adjusted by extending the first stage by 25 laps, the second stage by 50 laps.
Stages will now end on Lap 100 and Lap 200 with the third and final stage consisting of 50 laps. A competition caution was added on Lap 50 and 150 that actually divided the race into five-50 lap segments.
Each team was also given one additional set of tires for the race. Hopefully Sunday’s postponement at Bristol will not have any bearing on NASCAR looking to continue to race on dirt in the future.
The Food City Dirt Race would have been cancelled if it had been the Food City 500 held on the high banked concrete track not because of the racing surface but what was taking place outside of the track.
Parking lots and access roads were under water and the immediate area was experiencing flooding. Sometimes you just have to think of the fans and not necessarily what is best for TV and that is what NASCAR did early on Sunday when it made the call to push the race back.
PIT NOTES: The Cup Series will be taking its first weekend off this Sunday as it always does for the Easter break. Just as this season’s schedule is unlike any we have seen before the open weekends on the schedule are another first for everyone.
Once the series resumes racing at Martinsville after the Easter break there will be 15 consecutive weekends of racing including the All-Star race at Texas and the doubleheader weekend of races at Pocono Raceway.
Once this stretch of races are completed, the series will then take its only other open weekends as there will be a two week break on July 25 and August 1 as NASCAR’s broadcast partner NBC is committed to televising the Olympics during this period.