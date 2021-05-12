This Sunday’s running of the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway will be the halfway point of the regular season and Martin Truex Jr’s win at Darlington over the weekend suddenly has shed a new light on the point standings.
Truex entered the race as the only multiple winner this season as he had posted a pair of wins and with his dominating Darlington win that also included wins in the two opening stages, he now leads the all-important Playoff points with 18.
Truex’s win keep the number of race winners at 10 and with 13 races remaining before the 16-driver Playoff field is set, the chances of seeing enough winning drivers to fill the field still remain high. In the regular season races remaining there are five road courses, an always unpredictable race at Daytona and a new race on the schedule at Nashville.
There will always be favorites when the series stops at a road course with Chase Elliott quickly coming to mind but those tracks can produce a winner that takes the checkered flag because of a different pit strategy or an untimely caution that can create a wild overtime finish. Michael McDowell who won the season opening Daytona 500 is all the evidence you need to know that could be the site of a different winner and Nashville is a toss-up.
Sometimes lost in the hoopla surrounding the chances of having 16 different winners this season is that there is a chance that not all 16 drivers would make it to the playoff field.
The 16th playoff position will go to the points leader after the 26th race if he doesn’t have a win. In the case that you have more than 16 different winners, ties will be broken by the number of wins, followed by where the driver is in the point standings.
In every year leading up to this season since this points system has been used there has never been 16 different winners. The playoff field has been filled out by the winless drivers highest in the points so even though there is pressure to win each and every week, there is also pressure to accumulate as many points as possible and that includes the points that are up for grabs in the opening two stages.
There was a time when the point standings was the only path to a title and in most years once the summer portion of the schedule was completed, the number of drivers still in the hunt for the title was cut down to a handful at most.
NASCAR made one of its best decisions ever when it went to the present day system that rewards winning and makes sure when it is time for the final 10 races of the season that will eventually crown the champion that there is sixteen drivers instead of the handful that use to make up the field in the title hunt.
Looking at the point standings after Darlington, there are only six winless drivers in the top-16 slots that will transfer into the Playoff round if it started this week as the ten winners makeup the remainder of the 16 spots.
Denny Hamlin who has yet to visit victory lane sits on top of the standings with a 75-point lead over second place Truex.
Kevin Harvick in seventh and Chase Elliott in eighth are the only other drivers in the top-10 without a win and are always two of the drivers at each stop on the schedule that are considered a threat to win.
Austin Dillon in 12th and Chris Buescher in 13th are without a win but both of these drivers are former winners in the series.
Tyler Reddick in 16th rounds out the field and he is also winless. While the system rewards winning, it is easy to see that even under the old system where only points were used to crown the champion that the same drivers would still be in the battle for the title.
Winning is the easiest path to compete for the title but driving for points still has its place in the sport.