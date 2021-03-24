Ryan Blaney’s win on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway made him the sixth different winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in the first six races of the season. Atlanta’s mile and a half track like every other race so far this season at Daytona, Homestead-Miami, Las Vegas and Phoenix have given the series five different tracks to start the season.
Vegas and Atlanta are both the same length tracks but race entirely different as Atlanta’s worn out racing surface produces some of the fastest speeds of any track that is on the schedule.
This weekend the schedule takes the series to the most anticipated stop of the season when it rolls into the half-mile high-banked track of Bristol Motor Speedway.
This isn’t going to be usual spring running of the Food City 500 as for the first time since 1970, a Cup race will be held on dirt. The last time that the series took a checkered flag to begin a race on dirt was at the State Fair Grounds in Raleigh, North Carolina with Richard Petty taking the last dirt checkered flag. Bristol will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and holding a race on dirt is just another chapter in the history of the fabled facility.
It is not the first time that the track has been transformed to into a dirt track as the track made the transformation to dirt in 2000 and 2001 to host the World of Outlaws.
The track is somewhat known to be able to convert itself into another type of venue as it has played host to musical concerts as well as hosting a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Until the Pandemic forced NASCAR to streamline its Cup weekends, a Bristol race weekend was always more of a three-day event instead of just a race day. This trip to Bristol will once again resemble what use to have campers showing up a week in advance to get their spot as there will be cars or trucks on the track for three days starting on Friday.
All events at the track will have a limited number of fans due to safety precautions but it will give some fans a chance to see both the Cup Series cars and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series trucks on the track for practice sessions on Friday.
Both series will get two 50-minute test sessions before Saturday’s Qualifying Heat Races the following day. Saturday may turn out to be the best day at the track as there will be plenty of racing in both series.
Both the Cup and Truck Series will qualify using a series of four Heat Races consisting of 15 laps each with the trucks beginning their Heat Races at 4:30 PM. The Cup Series will begin their Heat Races at 6:00 PM. The combination of a half-mile track and only 15 laps permits both series to get all four qualifying races within an hour.
The day will finish with an 8 p.m. start to the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race. Sunday as it always is in the spring is race day for the Cup Series but the dirt will not be the only thing different about this season’s trip to the East Tennessee track. This season it will not be known as the Food City 500 but instead it will be the Food City Dirt Race.
In year’s past the 500 was for the length of the race which was 500 laps and not 500 miles. This Sunday’s race will be divided into three stages like every other race on the schedule with the exception of Charlotte’s Coca-Cola 600 which is divided into four stages.
This Sunday’s race will consist of two 75 lap stages to begin with the third and final stage of 100 laps for a total 0f 250 laps. Favorites will be those drivers with a background of racing on dirt and Kyle Larson stands out as the driver to beat but this is so many unknown variables.
The ability to adapt by both driver and crew chief will be the difference and 250 laps is not a long time to make many changes.