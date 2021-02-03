Ty Dillon enters the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season without a full-time ride for the first time in four years after Germain Racing exited the sport at the end of last season.
Dillon the grandson of Richard Childress the CEO of Richard Childress Racing has yet to land a full time ride for this season and it appears that he will have to piece together a schedule from several series to keep him in a seat for the entire season.
Ty is the brother of Austin Dillon who will be entering his eighth season as the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet for his grandfather’s Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series. Austin has earned two NASCAR titles as he won the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series and two years later won the title in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has three wins in his time at the Cup level and has made the playoffs four times.
Dillon is joined in the Cup Series by his RCR teammate Tyler Reddick who finished his rookie campaign in 2020 with three top-five, ten top-10 finishes and the best average finish on any rookie that season. His has two Xfinity Series titles but they came with two different organizations as he won the 2018 title with JR Motorsports and the following year won his second consecutive title after moving to RCR.
Austin’s 2020 playoff appearance and Reddick’s solid rookie season that also included a second place finish at Texas Motor Speedway have RCR set for the upcoming season but the same cannot be said for Ty. He has secured a Cup ride for the season opening Daytona 500 as he will be driving for Gaunt Brothers Racing but that team does not have a charter and he will have to drive his way into the field either by his qualifying time or by securing a spot in the starting field by his finish in one of the Duel races.
Ty like so many other drivers that have taken the same path when finding themselves without a full-time Cup ride will find himself making starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and possibly the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. It’s all about finding a quality ride that will give a driver the opportunity to run up front and compete for a win regardless of the series and Ty may have found that with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Gibbs announced last week that it had signed Ty to begin the Xfinity season at Daytona as the driver of its No. 54 Toyota. Along with the Daytona start, JGR will also be putting Ty behind the wheel at Homestead-Miami, Las Vegas and Talladega.
It’s a only a four-race deal but the quality of equipment that he will be in will give him the opportunity to drive for the win and winning is one of the quickest ways to get the attention of an owner looking for his next driver. The No. 54 Toyota that he will pilot will take on the look of an all-star team as it will feature a lineup of Gibb’s Cup Series drivers including Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.
JGR also announced that owner Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs would be making some starts in the car this season. He is scheduled to make his debut on the Daytona road course with the rest of his schedule in the car to be announced later.
Ty Dillon’s path to returning back to the Cup Series as a full-time driver could be a tough start as he navigates his way from just making the field in the 500 to posting a good finish but all of that could change with his Xfinity Series showing for Gibbs.
His equipment and those around him will be some of if not the best in the series which will provide him the opportunity that he needs to begin his way back to the Cup Series.