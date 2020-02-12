LOGAN — A 19 to 8 fourth quarter advantage for the Logan Wildcats proved to be the difference Friday night, as Logan claimed a hard-fought 60-51 win over the Scott Skyhawks in a battle of state ranked sectional foes at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
The Wildcats’ David Early, who recently signed to play for Marshall, led all scorers with 29 points, while Jagger Bell led the Skyhawks with 13. Early did most of his scoring at the rim, driving to the basket and drawing contact.
Logan came out of the gates strong, leading by three after the first quarter, but Scott rallied in the second quarter to taking a three point lead into halftime, at 30-27.
Noah Cook, who had the game’s first basket on a 3-pointer, scored 12 for Logan. Mitchell Hainer tallied 11 points, Garrett Williamson added five, Carson Kirk scored three, and Cameron Hensley added two to round out the scoring for Logan.
John Hamilton and Braxton Dolin scored 10 apiece for the Skyhawks, while Landon Stone and Caleb Dingess each contributed 7 points, and Gavin Cooper added 4 points.
Logan made 17 out of 28 free throws while Scott converted 11 out of their 15 attempts.
Noah Cook and Mitchell Hainer combined to make five 3-pointers for Logan, while Scott went scoreless from long range. Hainer put an exclamation point on the win for Logan with a two-hand slam dunk in the closing seconds.
No. 3-ranked Logan improved to 11-7 overall and 8-2 in the Cardinal Conference with the win. Scott dropped to 11-7, 4-5.
Scott was set to take the floor again Tuesday at Wayne, while Logan’s next game was slated to be Tuesday at Poca, a rematch of one of last year’s regional championship games.
The Wildcats then host county rival Man on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting Winfield on Saturday night. The regular season finale is Feb. 21 at home against Sissonville.