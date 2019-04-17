HD Media
CHAPMANVILLE - The young Chapmanville Regional High School tennis team continued to overcome their rebuilding label this past week, as the girls team improved to 15-2 on the season, while the boy's team picked up their 10th win of the season.
The girls and boys team picked up wins over Sherman, Lincoln County, and Poca, while the girls added a win to their total over Ravenswood.
The Lady Tigers defeated Sherman seven matches to zero, while the boys were winners six matches to one.
For the Lady Tigers, in singles top seed Emily Gore won 8-1, number two seed Mackenzie Phipps was a 9-7 winner, number three seed Allison Walls cruised to an 8-0 win, while number four seed Emily Carter battled to an 8-6 win. In doubles, Gore and Walls took an 8-2 win in number one doubles; Carter and Lauren Workman were 8-3 winners, while the number three team of Phipps and Piper Dalton breezed to an 8-0 win.
On the boy's side, top seed Alec Stowers rolled to an 8-1 win, number two seed Levi Adkins took home an 8-2 victory, number three seed Nick Carter was an 8-1 winner, while number four seed Dakota Bell raced to an 8-1 win. In doubles, Stowers and Adkins pulled away to an 8-1 win, while Carter and Bell took home an 8-1 win.
Against the defending state champion Winfield Generals, the Tigers lost 5-2 on both sides but picked up wins on the girl's side from Emily Carter in singles 9-8 (10-8) and in number three doubles from Phipps and Dalton 8-0. The boys saw a great comeback from Stowers and Adkins in doubles. After trailing 6-3, the top team fought back for a 9-7 victory, while the number three doubles team of Casey Adkins and Kody Damron picked up an 8-0 win.
Both boys and girls teams for Chapmanville blitzed through Lincoln County and Poca, with both matches being clean sweeps with nearly every match finishing at 8-0 for the Tigers.
Against Ravenswood, the Lady Tigers picked up a 6-1 win, while the boys fell 1-6, but picked up a 9-7 win from the doubles team of Nick Carter and Bell.
On the girl's side, Phipps, Walls, and Emily Carter all took home wins of 8-1, 8-1, and 8-2, while in doubles, Gore and Walls dominated in an 8-2 win, Carter and Workman were winners 8-1, while Phipps and Dalton were 8-1 winners as well.
Chapmanville was slated to travel to Point Pleasant on Tuesday, and host Logan in their final home match of the season on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.