CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Lady Tigers fell in a close battle with the Summers County Bobcats last Friday on Dec. 30 by a score of 42-40.
Head Coach Kristina Gore’s squad managed to erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter but could not get passed the Bobcats and their quest to avenge an earlier loss given the Tigers beat them earlier this year in the Rogers Oil Classic.
The Lady Bobcats were cooking in the third quarter and Sullivan Pivont led Summers County with 15 points. Nine of her 15 came in the third quarter with three successful 3-point shots that allowed the Bobcats to go on a 15-2 run going into the fourth.
Chapmanville had a rough shooting night going only 31% from the field at 18-of-57 and just 22% from behind the arc at 4-of-18. Although their scoring attempts did not fall through when they needed, the Tigers still found some momentum late in the fourth quarter that could have potentially given them the win.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle. Each team was answering the other with ease and the Tigers were up by two at 12-10 heading into the second. The Bobcats managed to hold the Tigers scoreless until around three minutes left, and it was Daizi Farley hitting a much needed three pointer for Chapmanville. Summers County managed to steal the lead after stalling the Tigers with a full court press that caused a few turnovers. The Bobcats would go into halftime on top at 21-19.
The third quarter would be Pivont’s time to highlight her shooting ability as she helped the Bobcats pull away from the Tigers late in the quarter. The Tigers could not stop Summers Counties offensive efforts and it seemed as if the Bobcats were going to run away with it.
The fourth quarter saw Alaira Evans attempting to save the day for the Tigers as she scored eight of her 18 points in just a matter of minutes inching the Tigers closer. She cut the 10-point deficit down to one with just 45 ticks left to play. The Tigers would then foul the Bobcats sending Pivont to the line, she sunk the first free throw but missed the second giving them a two-point lead with 40 seconds remaining.
Chapmanville’s next possession saw them hold the ball for one last shot. Evans received the ball at the top of the key and decided to drive to the basket. This would come to haunt them as Evans was called for a charging foul as she went up for the shot. Summers County would then hold the ball for the rest of the game and seal the deal with a two-point victory over the Tigers at 42-40.
Chapmanville will now head on a two game away trip as the face off against the Class AAA No. 7 Nitro Wildcats on Jan. 3 and then take a trip up North to battle with Robert C. Byrd on Jan. 7. As for the Bobcats, they look to take on Greenbrier West on Jan. 3 and then a quick turnaround for a contest against Nicholas County on Jan. 5.
Scoring statistics were unavailable at press time.