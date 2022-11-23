Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20221013 mu football 58.jpg
Buy Now

The Sun Belt logo is displayed on a pylon as Marshall takes on Louisiana during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Tight races in the division standings, championship aspirations and teams fighting for bowl eligibility. That’s what the final week of the 2022 football regular season holds for the Sun Belt Conference.

The drama starts in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where Coastal Carolina visits James Madison, a game that will decide who finishes on top of the East Division.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you