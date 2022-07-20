Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As Marshall athletics transitions to the Sun Belt Conference, the men’s basketball program is expected to be among the favorites in its new league.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Thundering Herd found out what its conference schedule would look like in its first season as a member of the Sun Belt.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

