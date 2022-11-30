WHEELING — The super-six are set as the high school football playoff semifinals concluded over the weekend.
All three state championship games will take place at Wheeling Island on Dec 3.
Results from Semifinal games:
(Class AAA)
No. 1 Parkersburg South defeated No. 4 Hurricane 58-27 on Nov. 26.
No. 2 Huntington defeated No. 3 Martinsburg 28-20 on Nov. 26.
For this year’s Class AAA state championship, it will be a battle of the top two seeds in the Parkersburg South Patriots and the Huntington Highlanders.
Huntington’s Gavin Lochow has been making his case for the Kennedy award all year long and led his Highlanders to a come from behind win to advance to the state championship against a tough team in Parkersburg South.
State Championship Game — No.1 Parkersburg South vs. No. 2 Huntington on Dec. 3.
(Class AA)
No. 9 Herbert Hoover defeated No. 5 Frankfort 17-10 on Nov. 26.
No. 2 Independence defeated No. 6 North Marion 58-19 on Nov. 26.
Herbert Hoover, after a surprise upset over the Generals last week, pulled out another gritty performance to step past the Frankfort Falcons and advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history. Dane Hatfield led the charge on the ground for the Huskies and ran the ball in a dominant fashion. As for the Independence Patriots, they are hot for redemption as they swiftly took care of the North Marion Huskies in order to get another crack at the title for the second year in a row. West Virginia’s newest leading high school scorer, Judah Price looks to add to his success in the title game against another team of Huskies.
State Championship Game — No. 2 Independence versus No. 9 Herbert Hoover on Dec. 3.
(Class A)
No. 1 James Monroe defeated No. 5 Wheeling Central 27-7 on Nov. 25.
No. 2 Williamstown defeated No. 11 Doddridge County 53-21 on Nov 25.
Williamstown looks to get another attempt at snagging a state championship as this will be their second trip to Wheeling Island in two years. They will be facing an opponent who has not been to the super six since 2007 in the James Monroe Mavericks.
State Championship Game — No. 1 James Monroe versus No. 2 Williamstown on Dec 3.
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
