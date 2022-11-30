Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WHEELING — The super-six are set as the high school football playoff semifinals concluded over the weekend.

All three state championship games will take place at Wheeling Island on Dec 3.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Recommended for you