Sherman, a Class A state tournament team from a year ago, mercied the Man High School softball team, 10-0, on Monday night at Man in a game which was stopped after three innings.
Junior Autumn Thompson tossed a no-hitter on the mound for Sherman and smacked her 12th home run of the season.
The Tide, which at one point rode a 15-game winning streak, improved to 21-3 on the season with the win. Man fell to 7-8.
Sherman took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of play and never looked back in posting the lopsided victory.
Shania Kennedy had control problems for Man, walking three batters to load the bases and Sydnee Ferrell then ripped a solid single for two RBIs to give the Lady Tide a 2-0 advantage. Thompson then got the Lady Billies out in order in the bottom half of the first frame.
The Lady Tide then sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring six runs to take a commanding 8-0 lead.
Kennedy walked four more batters in the frame.
The big hit in the inning was a bases clearing double by Ferrell which put Sherman on top 8-0.
Man went out in order, Regan McCoy with a ground out, and Olivia Ramsey and Allie Meade via strikeout to end the inning.
Man then elected to bring in freshman Ashlee Tomblin to pitch in the top of the third inning. Thompson helped her own cause by hitting a two-run homer off Tomblin to make it a 10-0 ballgame. Thompson then got Lady Billies out in bottom of the third stanza to preserve the win.
The Lady Billies were slated to play at Class AA sectional rival Lincoln County on Tuesday. Man plays at Tug Valley on Thursday, hosts Wyoming East on Friday evening and then hosts Fayetteville on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the regular season finale.
The sectional tourney begins next week.