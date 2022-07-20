With Logan competing as members of the Cardinal Conference, their football schedule doesn’t change much from season to season.
That is particularly true for the upcoming gridiron season as the Wildcats will play the same schedule that they played in 2021 when they narrowly missed the AA playoffs finishing with a 6-4 record.
The Wildcats and head coach Gary Mullins will face off against eight conference opponents in 2022 as well as two out-of-conference games against county rival Man and Liberty (Raleigh) to round out the regular season schedule.
Logan will open up the 10-game slate with a week one matchup against Man. The Hillbillies will make the short drive up Rt. 10 to Willis Nesbit Stadium to play a rare Thursday night game on Aug. 25.
This will be the 84th all-time matchup between the two schools dating back to 1923 with the ‘Cats leading the series 53-29-1. Logan won a close game over Man in the opener a season ago as they topped the ‘Billies 21-14.
It will be the 52nd consecutive season the two teams have played, as they have met up every year since 1970. Longtime Man head coach Harvey Arms and his squad will be looking to bounce back from a 4-6 season a year ago.
In week two, Logan will hit the road as they are scheduled to head north up US 119 to open their conference slate at Sissonville.
The Wildcats are 7-5 all-time against the Indians, including a 46-14 win a year ago as Sissonville finished with just a 2-8 record.
After the road game, the Wildcats will then return home for the next two Friday nights, beginning with a Sept. 9 date with Wayne. Logan is only 8-14 all-time against the Pioneers.
The Wildcats won the 2021 matchup, however, as they snapped an 11-game losing streak to Wayne with a 27-20 defeat. The Pioneers and longtime head coach Tim Harmon finished with a 3-7 record last season.
Week four for Logan will see them welcome the Poca Dots to the Island. Poca is coming off of a 9-3 season in 2021 that saw them reach the Class AA semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Fairmont Senior.
Logan nearly upset highly ranked Poca a year ago but eventually lost 14-12. The Dots lead the all-time series 7-4.
The ‘Cats will head back on the road for the first time in three weeks on Sept. 23 as they head to Putnam County to play Winfield. Logan is 4-7 all time against the Generals with Winfield winning the past four games.
The Generals topped the Wildcats 41-20 a season ago, but they fell short of the postseason finishing with a 5-5 record.
After the one-game road trip, Logan will return home the next week to host Nitro. Logan is 5-6 all-time against their fellow Wildcats but have won the past two meetings, including a 19-0 shutout win a season ago as Nitro finished with a 1-8 record.
After the home date with Nitro the Wildcats will enter arguably their toughest stretch of the season as each of their next three games will be on the road.
The road swing will begin in week seven with a short trip up to neighboring Boone County to play Scott on Oct. 7. Logan leads the all-time series against the Skyhawks 31-11-2 and have won six straight games in the series, including a 21-12 win last season.
Scott produced one of their best seasons in several years in 2021 as they finished with a 7-4 record but lost in the first round of the postseason.
Week eight will see Logan play their second non-conference game as they will make the trek to Raleigh County to play Liberty. The Wildcats and the Raiders played for the first time ever last season with Liberty winning 30-14.
The Raiders were able to finish with a 6-4 record a year ago, and the win over Logan helped them make the playoffs, but they were bounced in the first round.
Logan will close out the three-game road swing in week nine with a short trip to county rival Chapmanville. The Tigers lead the all-time series with the Wildcats 12-9, but Logan was able to snap a seven-game losing streak to Chapmanville with a 24-14 win last season.
The football ‘Cats will then get a much-needed week of rest the following week as they will observe their bye on their schedule on Friday, Oct. 28.
The rest will come at a good time as they will need to prepare to host defending Cardinal Conference Champion Herbert Hoover in the final game of the regular season.
The all-time series between the ‘Cats and the Huskies is tied up at 10 wins apiece, but Hoover took a dominating win last season, 48-6. They are guided by former Mingo Central head coach Joey Fields and were undefeated at 10-0 entering the playoffs a season ago, but were knocked out in the opening round with a 30-28 loss to No. 16 seed and eventual champion Fairmont Senior.
Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Sept. 2: 7:00 p.m. A, Sissonville
Sept. 9: 7:00 p.m. H, Wayne
Sept. 16: 7:00 p.m. H, Poca
Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m. A, Winfield
Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. H, Nitro
Oct. 07: 7:00 p.m. A, Scott
Oct. 14: 7:00 p.m. A, Liberty (Raleigh)
Oct. 21: 7:00 p.m. A, Chapmanville Regional
Oct. 28: Open
Nov. 4: 7:00 p.m. H, Herbert Hoover