MAN — Lionel Taylor was the original LT.
Sorry, Lawrence Taylor.
Move over LaDainian Tomlinson.
Taylor, a Man area native from Buffalo Creek and a 1953 graduate of the all-black Buffalo High School in the segregation days, was the first ever wide receiver in pro football history to reach the 100-catch plateau.
Known for his insatiable ability to catch the ball and his incredibly soft hands, Taylor had a long career with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and the Houston Oilers from 1959-68 and went on to be an assistant coach under Chuck Noll with the famed “Steel Curtain” teams of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.
Taylor’s numbers are eye-popping.
He finished his career with 567 catches for 7,195 and 45 touchdowns, was a member of the All-AFL team five times were he led the fledgling league in catches each year (1960-63, 1965), and was a three-time AFL All-Star (1961, 1962 and 1965).
Do this day, Taylor still ranks third in all-time receptions (543) and receiving yards (6,872) for the Denver Broncos and was the team’s MVP three times in 1963, 1964 and 1965.
An original Bronco, Taylor was part of the team’s inaugural Ring of Fame class in 1984 along with Lance Alworth, Charlie Hennigan and Sid Blanks, and his name was etched into the rafters at the old Mile High Stadium.
Taylor’s 13 catches in a 1964 game against the Oakland Raiders is still tied for a franchise-best record.
His biggest and most ground-breaking feat was reaching 100 receptions in the 1961 season — a feat he accomplished in only 14 games.
At that time, it had never been done before.
In the first six years he played in the pass-happy AFL, Taylor was the league’s best receiver, and, as of 2017, his 102.9 yards per game average in 1960 remained a Broncos franchise record.
Taylor put together a Hall of Fame caliber career and helped the Broncos get their start in professional football, paving the way for the John Elway years to come and the six Super Bowl appearances and two championships.
But still to this day, Taylor, now 86 years old, has been snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
No gold jacket yet and no Hall of Fame bust in Canton, Ohio.
Many feel Taylor has been overlooked as the years and decades have marched on.
Surprisingly, he said he does not feel that way.
“No,” Taylor said, in an exclusive interview with The Logan Banner. “And do you know why? They haven’t voted me in, so I do not deserve to be in. A lot of guys should be in there I think that are not in there. Everyone has got their opinion. But don’t get me wrong. If you get voted in, that’s good.”
When talking about Taylor, Sal Paolantonio once called him one of pro football’s “most underrated” wide receivers of all-time.
But why no Hall of Fame?
Taylor played most of his career in the old American Football League, which later merged with the NFL in 1970 after an agreement four years before.
The fledgling AFL was perceived by many at the time as being inferior to the established NFL. That’s why many AFL players are often passed over in the Hall of Fame voting.
“That’s true,” he said. “And if you noticed, some teams seem to get more players into the Hall of Fame. It took the Broncos forever to get someone in there when they got Floyd Little. Then they started to get quite a bit of them when they started winning. For awhile it was a lot of teams from the East were getting a lot in there.”
The AFL would soon be in the spotlight.
In the first four Super Bowls from 1966-69, the game pitted the champions from the NFL against the AFL.
After back-to-back losses to the Green Bay Packers in the first two Super Bowls, the AFL would orchestrate an upset in 1969 as Joe Namath led the upstart New York Jets to an improbable 16-7 win over the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.
After the merger, teams were divided into the NFC and AFC in 1970.
“It was a good life then, playing football in the AFL and playing for the Broncos,” Taylor said.
Back home in Logan County, the Town of Man honored Taylor and another former NFL legend of the area from Buffalo High School, the late Charley Cowan (Los Angeles Rams, 1961-75) with a road sign at the town’s entrance earlier this year.
Many thought it was about time, but Taylor takes it in stride as well, just as he does with the Hall of Fame snub.
“I’ve heard about the sign. It says, ‘Welcome home, Charley, and see ya later Lionel,’ Taylor joked.
Taylor, however, said he’s proud of the sign.
Taylor was born in Kansas City in 1935, but his family moved to southern West Virginia and made it their home.
“It was nice of them to do that in all seriousness,” he said. “I was proud to go to Buffalo High School and live up the holler there with those people. At the time, the schools were not integrated, Buffalo High and Man High but we all got along and played together. We always said back then at that time that we wished we could have all gone to school together because we would have all had one hell of a team. We would see each other, practice together or play basketball together.”
Taylor and Cowan attended the all-black Buffalo High School in the Man area in the early 1950s. With integration, Buffalo would later close and merge into Man High School in the late 50s.
Still to this day, neither Taylor or Cowan have been selected to the Man High School Hall of Fame.
Neither attended Man High School but it’s been a mystery to many why the two have not been recognized. Taylor and Cowan are, however, in the West Virginia Hall of Fame.
“I’m proud to be from West Virginia and proud to be from Logan County,” Taylor said. “People say to me, ‘Where are you from?’ I say, ‘I’m from West Virginia. Up the holler.’ Growing up in the holler I thought it was the greatest place in the world. Great people. Being in there (the Man Hall of Fame) would be another feather in my hat but I can understand why myself and Charley are not in there because we didn’t go to Man High.”
Its been 53 years since Taylor last caught a football but many have not forgotten about him.
He still gets mail from collectors and still gets autograph requests.
He still keeps in touch with his old friend back at Man, Tootie Carter, a football legend in his own right back home in Logan County.
Carter, now 80 years old and retired, is still active in coaching and is the current head football coach of the Man Middle School football team.
Carter was head coach of the Man High School football team in its “Blue Funk” heyday years, leading the Hillbillies for 30 years (1969-98), winning 200 games and taking Man to three state championship games in 1977, 1980 and 1984. He later was the principal at Man High School and has had the Man High School baseball complex named after him in recent years.
Carter also attended Buffalo High School later on, and would then attend Man High School, and like Taylor and Cowan, also went on to play football at New Mexico Highlands University.
“I still keep up with Tootie. I have to. That little rascal won’t call me,” Taylor joked. “I have to call him.”
Taylor said he encouraged Carter to switch schools and enroll at Man High School, which was all-white at the time.
“I told Tootie to go to Man High,” Taylor said. “I told him to go and he caught some flack about that.”
Taylor said he’s stunned Carter is still coaching football. He just finished up the Man Middle School Pioneers’ season a few weeks ago, leading the Pioneers to a 5-1 record.
“I can’t believe that,” Taylor said. “When he calls me we talk three minutes. When I call him we talk an hour. Tootie Carter was a heck of a football player. He’s got great hands and was one of the best running backs coming out of the backfield catching the ball.”
Taylor is known for his sense of humor and his colorful gridiron stories.
“Don’t believe it,” he quipped.
Taylor stayed out west and lives in Rio Rancho, N.M., a suburb of Albuquerque, and keeps active these days, often playing golf, exercising daily and keeping in touch with friends, including his old buddy Carter.
He’s 86, but you wouldn’t know it.
“I get up at 5:30 every morning,” Taylor said.
Taylor, LT, is one of four LT’s in his family.
His wife, a Native-American, is Lorencita.
His two daughters are Loretta and Lavern.
“They are all LT’s,” Taylor said.
He’s still the original LT, he says.
“That’s what I tell everybody,” Taylor said. “I used to know LT, Lawrence Taylor, some. He used to come to Texas Southern when I coached there,” Taylor said. “I would tell him that I was the original LT before you were born.”
Lionel Taylor and Lawrence Taylor crossed paths back in the day when Lionel was an assistant coach and Offensive Coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams for five years, 1977-81.
“When I was with the Rams we were playing the Giants, LT was coming in so hard we had to change our blocking scheme and drop our tackle off to try to block LT instead of the normal running back,” Taylor said. “He would knock your head off. He was a man. He was a stud.”
Taylor has never forgotten his West Virginia roots.
“I’ve lived in New Mexico ever since I left Buffalo High School and have lived out here in between the football seasons,” he said. “I love it here but I’m proud to tell everyone back home that I’m proud to be from West Virginia.”
– Lionel Taylor talks about his coaching days with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Part II of the three-part feature story in next Wednesday’s Logan Banner print edition and on line at: www.loganbanner.com.
The Lionel Taylor File
As a Player:
Buffalo High School (Buffalo Creek, W.Va.), 1953 graduate
New Mexico Highlands, 1959 graduate
Chicago Bears, 1959 (NFL)
Denver Broncos, 1960-66 (AFL)
Houston Oilers, 1967-68 (AFL)
As a Coach:
Pittsburgh Steelers, 1970-76 (wide receivers coach)
Los Angeles Rams, 1977-79 (wide receivers coach)
Los Angeles Rams, 1980-81 (Offensive Coordinator/WR coach)
Oregon State, 1982-83 (wide receivers coach)
Texas Southern, 1984-88 (Head coach)
Cleveland Browns, 1989-90 (tight ends coach)
London Monarchs, 1995-96 (Offensive Coordinator)
London Monarchs, 1996-97 (Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator)
England Monarchs, 1998 (Head Coach)