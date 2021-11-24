Editor’s note: This is Part III of a three-part feature on Man area native and former AFL/NFL legend Lionel Taylor.
MAN — The American Football League of the 1960s was described as the “fun league” of professional football.
The AFL was often a wide open, pass-happy league.
Unlike the more conservative, three-yards-in-a-cloud-of-dust NFL, fledgling AFL teams were not afraid to put the ball into the air.
Man area native Lionel Taylor was part of that air attack.
Taylor, a graduate of the old all-black Buffalo High School in 1953, was a wide receiver for the AFL’s Denver Broncos for seven years from 1960-66 and was one of the league’s top players.
Taylor was the first ever wide receiver to catch a 100 passes in a season.
He did that in 1961, and ended up with 1,176 receiving yards and four scores.
A year before in 1960 in his first season in Denver, Taylor grabbed 92 passes for 1,235 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the AFL in receptions and had better than 1,000 receiving yards in four of his seven seasons with the Broncos.
After all these years, Taylor is best known for reaching 100.
“I goofed that up. Don’t you know that?” said Taylor, now 86 years old. “I had caught a pass or two at the end that I would have had over 100 catches when I threw the ball away and got penalties and they took it away. I would have had a 102 if I’m not mistaken.”
Taylor finished his pro career with 567 catches for 7,195 yards and 45 touchdowns but has yet to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Taylor joked that he did help many opposing team’s defensive backs make it to Canton, however.
“Do you know what my claim to fame is? No, not the 100 passes. Hell no. It pisses me off that all of the defensive backs that got into the Hall of Fame they don’t say. ‘Thank you, Lionel,’” Taylor quipped. “Because they covered me like a blanket. I put a bunch of them into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Bowl. They would ask me who was the toughest defensive back that played against me? And I would say, ‘Whoever played against me on Sunday.’”
Taylor played his college football out west at New Mexico Highlands University and would soon turn pro, first with the NFL’s Chicago Bears in 1959.
Taylor was always a player on the offensive side of the ball but would make the Bears’ roster, curiously, as a linebacker.
He had never played linebacker before.
“That’s true,” Taylor said. “I had never played linebacker in my life. I had never hit anybody in the 20-some years that I played football. I knew they made a mistake but that was the only way I could make it to camp. So I went as a linebacker to get there.”
Taylor has a funny story to tell how the Bears recruited him by mail.
Yes, my mail.
“When I went to the Bears do you know how they contacted me?” Taylor said. “They would fly people in and have parades. But not me. I got a postcard, one of those postcards that you filled out the back. That was my scouting report. I was fast and I was this and that and I mailed it back. That’s the truth. No BS.”
Taylor played for legendary coach George “Papa Bear” Halas with Chicago.
The Bears, who played at Wrigley Field during the time, would finish 8-4 in ‘59, winning their last seven games.
“George Halas was good to me,” Taylor said.
During the time, African-American players were few in pro football and NFL teams would often only keep an even numbered amount of black athletes on a roster.
Why, you ask?
Players at the time were still segregated by race for hotel room assignments and no whites were allowed to room with blacks.
That was later changed by Halas’ Bears as players were instead assigned rooms by position and Gayle Sayers began rooming with Brian Piccolo. The story was later told in the 1971 movie Brian’s Song, starring Billy Dee Williams and James Caan following Piccolo’s death a year before.
Taylor said he was the fifth African-American player on the Bears’ roster and was expecting to be cut.
“Do you realize that when I got into the league you didn’t have five black players on one team,” Taylor said. “You did not have an odd black. You would have two, or four. Gayle Sayers and Brian Piccolo were the first black and white teammates with the Bears. When I got there there was Willie Galimore and Herman Lee, an offensive guard, and Erich Barnes, so there were four blacks that I know I could not beat out. I didn’t have a spot and I was getting ready to go to Canada and the Canadian Football League but George Halas said, ‘I’m going to keep you.’ I have a lot of respect and loyalty to the Bears because they gave me the opportunity which a lot of times you did not get.”
Taylor said he was happy Halas kept him.
“Since I did not think I would make it with the Bears they had four (black) guys better than me,” Taylor said. “So I called Pea Head Walker up in Canada and I was going to go and play up there and I try to get him to back me with $5,000 but George Halas said he was going to keep me so I stayed and I was happy.”
Despite being a linebacker, Taylor said he would practice catching the ball when he was with the Bears.
“We threw the ball in the morning. Sid Luckman would come down every once in a while at noon. We’d practice in the morning and go eat lunch and Sid would come down in his big convertible Cadillac,” he said. “And we would throw the ball more until practice that afternoon. With the Bears we would throw the ball all day. I had to learn to catch the ball when I was with the Bears. I came from a small school in West Virginia and it was different. I also had to learn the terminology and learn the patterns.
“The Bears had four quarterbacks and what were their last initials? Brown, Bukich, Bratkowski and Blanda, George Blanda. But George Blanda ended up taking a year off and going to Houston.”
After his lone year with the Bears, Taylor again thought he might head north to Canada to play.
However, the AFL was formed and Taylor would go play in Denver.
The Broncos had a solid QB during in Frank Tripucka, a grizzled veteran with a cannon-like arm from Notre Dame who had played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Cardinals, the Dallas Texans and with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Ottawa Rough Riders.
Tripucka and Taylor would hook up many times on many passes. Tripucka, the father of former Notre Dame and NBA basketball player Kelly Tripucka, would throw for more than 10,000 yards and 69 touchdowns in 14 years.
Taylor wasn’t a speed burner, nor did he possess a great array of moves. All he did was catch the ball no matter where it was thrown.
With Tripucka, it was often right on target.
“That guy,” Taylor said. “He could throw it anywhere. I get a lot of credit for catching a lot of passes and stuff but Tripucka would put it on the money. We would be third-and-eight or third-and-nine and we would get into the huddle and Tripucka would look at me and I would say, ‘What?’ He would say, ‘Just get open.’ That means that I could run down and turn right or turn left or I could hook. I could do anything I wanted. But he’s got to read me and get me the ball. When I turned, that football would be right there. I was lucky to have Frank Tripucka as a quarterback.”
AFL crowds were often spotty.
Taylor recalls a tiny crowd in 1960 during a Broncos’ game against the Rams at the LA Coliseum.
“The day I broke the record, we played at the LA Coliseum,” Taylor said. “Not the 100 passes. The year before I broke the record with 92 catches. We played the Rams at the Coliseum and there was 10,000 people there in a stadium that held over 100,000. And everybody was around the 50-yard line. I’ll never forget that. It looked so empty. No matter what seat you bought you could go and sit on the 50.”
Taylor finished up with the Broncos in 1966, catching 35 passes for 448 yards and a TD.
He played two years with the Houston Oilers in 1967-68, catching 24 more passes for 323 yards and a score before retiring.
“That was it,” Taylor said.
Taylor played for Coach Knute Burroughs at Buffalo High School in the early 50s. Burroughs passed away at the age of 92 in 2004.
“If you played for Coach Burroughs you’d better play right,” Taylor said. “That’s all that I can tell you. He was tough boy. He was tough. He was a good coach but he was tough on you. He made you toe the line.”
Buffalo had a spirited Logan County rivalry during the segregation days with Logan-based Aracoma High School, coached by Lacy Smith. Smith, who led Aracoma to back-to-back state football championships in 1948-49 and later coached at Logan High School, is 101 years old.
Taylor said those rival games were tough.
“Yes, and with Coach Burroughs, you didn’t want to go in there to the locker room if you were behind,” he said. “If we got a beating in the first half with the other team we would get another beating at halftime.”
Taylor recalls once flubbing a punt.
It was his first ever time punting the ball in a game.
“I remember the first time I went back to punt the ball. We didn’t have our regular punter,” he said. “So Coach Burroughs sent me in to punt and they snapped the ball over my head. Being a rookie, and instead of falling on the ball, I tried to pick it up and they got the ball. That was the second quarter. Then at halftime, I was too scared to go into the dressing room. Coach Burroughs said, ‘Come on in, I’m not going to bother you.’ I went in but I really didn’t want to.”
Taylor teamed with another Man-area legend Charley Cowan at Buffalo High School.
Cowan would later have a long and distinguished NFL career with the LA Rams from 1961-75 where he was one of the league’s top linemen. Cowan passed away in 1998 at the age of just 59.
“Charley was in the ninth grade when I was a senior,” Taylor said. “He weighed 220 pounds in the ninth grade. Charley later coached with me at Texas Southern and he was an All-American basketball player too.”
Taylor has lived in New Mexico pretty much his whole life after leaving Logan County.
“I’ve lived in New Mexico ever since I left Buffalo High School and have lived out here in between the football seasons,” he said. “I love it here but I’m proud to tell everyone back home that I’m proud to be from West Virginia.”